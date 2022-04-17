NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|74
|53
|15
|6
|112
|311
|217
|x-Toronto
|75
|49
|20
|6
|104
|291
|233
|x-Carolina
|76
|48
|20
|8
|104
|251
|187
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|49
|21
|6
|104
|235
|191
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|46
|21
|8
|100
|250
|212
|x-Boston
|75
|46
|24
|5
|97
|233
|203
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|Washington
|75
|42
|23
|10
|94
|260
|223
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|35
|30
|9
|79
|206
|206
|Columbus
|75
|35
|34
|6
|76
|241
|276
|Detroit
|75
|29
|36
|10
|68
|213
|285
|Buffalo
|77
|28
|38
|11
|67
|214
|275
|Ottawa
|75
|28
|40
|7
|63
|204
|244
|New Jersey
|75
|26
|42
|7
|59
|231
|278
|Philadelphia
|75
|23
|41
|11
|57
|193
|273
|Montreal
|76
|20
|45
|11
|51
|197
|295
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|75
|55
|14
|6
|116
|294
|206
|x-Calgary
|75
|46
|20
|9
|101
|268
|188
|x-St. Louis
|75
|45
|20
|10
|100
|280
|216
|c-Minnesota
|74
|46
|21
|7
|99
|276
|231
|p-Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Nashville
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|241
|217
|Dallas
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|219
|221
|p-Los Angeles
|77
|40
|27
|10
|90
|222
|226
|Vegas
|76
|41
|30
|5
|87
|244
|226
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Winnipeg
|76
|35
|30
|11
|81
|235
|245
|Anaheim
|76
|29
|33
|14
|72
|213
|249
|San Jose
|74
|29
|34
|11
|69
|191
|236
|Chicago
|75
|25
|39
|11
|61
|202
|268
|Seattle
|74
|24
|44
|6
|54
|193
|258
|Arizona
|75
|22
|48
|5
|49
|183
|287
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Chicago 3
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Edmonton 4, Vegas 0
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4
Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Washington 8, Montreal 4
Dallas 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 7, Carolina 4
Calgary 9, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.