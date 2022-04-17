NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 74 53 15 6 112 311 217 x-Toronto 75 49 20 6 104 291 233 x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 N.Y. Islanders 74 35 30 9 79 206 206 Columbus 75 35 34 6 76 241 276 Detroit 75 29 36 10 68 213 285 Buffalo 77 28 38 11 67 214 275 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 Philadelphia 75 23 41 11 57 193 273 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 x-St. Louis 75 45 20 10 100 280 216 c-Minnesota 74 46 21 7 99 276 231 p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Nashville 75 43 27 5 91 241 217 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 San Jose 74 29 34 11 69 191 236 Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258 Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.