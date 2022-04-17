All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|4-3
|1-1
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|3-2
|2-2
|Boston
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|½
|4-4
|W-1
|1-1
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|1
|4-5
|L-4
|4-3
|0-2
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
|2½
|2-6
|L-1
|2-3
|0-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|½
|4-4
|L-2
|0-2
|4-2
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|2-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|1½
|3-5
|W-1
|3-4
|0-1
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|1½
|3-5
|L-1
|2-4
|1-1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|_
|5-3
|W-1
|0-0
|5-3
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|3-3
|2-1
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|0-0
|5-4
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|1-1
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|2½
|2-6
|L-2
|1-4
|1-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|1-1
|5-2
|Atlanta
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2½
|4-5
|W-1
|3-3
|1-2
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|1-3
|3-3
|Miami
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|3
|3-5
|L-1
|2-1
|1-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-2
|3-1
|2-1
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|2
|4-4
|L-2
|2-1
|2-3
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|2
|4-4
|W-1
|3-2
|1-2
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2½
|4-5
|L-2
|1-2
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|4½
|2-7
|L-5
|0-2
|2-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|4-2
|2-0
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-5
|3-0
|3-2
|San Francisco
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-4
|4-2
|2-0
|San Diego
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|1-2
|4-3
|Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|3
|3-5
|W-1
|2-4
|1-1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Toronto 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.