Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 4 .556 _ _ 5-4 W-1 4-3 1-1
Toronto 5 4 .556 _ _ 5-4 L-1 3-2 2-2
Boston 4 4 .500 ½ ½ 4-4 W-1 1-1 3-3
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 1 1 4-5 L-4 4-3 0-2
Baltimore 2 6 .250 2-6 L-1 2-3 0-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-1 2-1
Cleveland 4 4 .500 2 ½ 4-4 L-2 0-2 4-2
Detroit 4 5 .444 1 4-5 L-1 2-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 5 .375 3 3-5 W-1 3-4 0-1
Minnesota 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-1 2-4 1-1
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-1 0-0 5-3
Los Angeles 5 4 .556 ½ _ 5-4 W-2 3-3 2-1
Oakland 5 4 .556 ½ _ 5-4 W-1 0-0 5-4
Seattle 4 5 .444 1 4-5 L-1 1-1 3-4
Texas 2 6 .250 3 2-6 L-2 1-4 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 1-1 5-2
Atlanta 5 5 .500 2 5-5 W-2 3-4 2-1
Philadelphia 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-2
Washington 4 6 .400 3 4-6 L-1 1-3 3-3
Miami 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-1 2-1 1-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-2 3-1 2-1
Chicago 4 4 .500 2 4-4 L-2 2-1 2-3
Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 2 4-4 W-1 3-2 1-2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-2 1-2 3-3
Cincinnati 2 7 .222 4 2-7 L-5 0-2 2-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-2 2-0
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-5 3-0 3-2
San Francisco 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-4 4-2 2-0
San Diego 5 5 .500 2 2 5-5 L-2 1-2 4-3
Arizona 3 5 .375 3 3 3-5 W-1 2-4 1-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-17 23:34 GMT+08:00

