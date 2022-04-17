ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|71
|45
|17
|7
|2
|99
|258
|201
|Newfoundland
|66
|41
|20
|4
|1
|87
|257
|191
|Trois-Rivieres
|69
|34
|29
|5
|1
|74
|230
|233
|Maine
|72
|33
|31
|5
|3
|74
|230
|236
|Worcester
|71
|32
|32
|5
|2
|71
|227
|245
|Adirondack
|70
|27
|39
|4
|0
|58
|202
|267
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|72
|42
|20
|6
|4
|94
|243
|187
|Atlanta
|72
|43
|24
|4
|1
|91
|220
|198
|Jacksonville
|72
|40
|27
|3
|2
|85
|206
|185
|Greenville
|71
|33
|28
|6
|4
|76
|208
|204
|Orlando
|71
|33
|31
|6
|1
|73
|197
|226
|Norfolk
|71
|28
|37
|3
|3
|62
|199
|259
|South Carolina
|72
|28
|38
|6
|0
|62
|187
|238
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|72
|49
|19
|2
|2
|102
|277
|203
|Fort Wayne
|72
|40
|25
|6
|1
|87
|267
|225
|Wheeling
|72
|37
|31
|4
|0
|78
|243
|247
|Cincinnati
|72
|36
|32
|3
|1
|76
|243
|239
|Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|35
|1
|0
|73
|224
|255
|Indy
|72
|34
|33
|2
|3
|73
|232
|233
|Iowa
|72
|29
|33
|9
|1
|68
|229
|263
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|72
|42
|27
|2
|1
|87
|240
|225
|Rapid City
|72
|36
|25
|6
|5
|83
|241
|232
|Allen
|72
|35
|28
|8
|1
|79
|240
|244
|Tulsa
|72
|36
|30
|3
|3
|78
|220
|220
|Idaho
|72
|36
|33
|2
|1
|75
|216
|191
|Kansas City
|72
|32
|33
|5
|2
|71
|211
|243
|Wichita
|72
|27
|36
|9
|0
|63
|202
|259
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Indy 4, Cincinnati 2
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Reading 1, Adirondack 0
Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 0
Norfolk 4, Greenville 2
Allen 6, Iowa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Utah 5, Idaho 3
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled