NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
y-Boston 51 31 .622 2
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622 2
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622 2
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 5
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 7
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 9
x-Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Cleveland 44 38 .537 9
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
New York 37 45 .451 16
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Indiana 25 57 .305 28
Detroit 23 59 .280 30
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
y-Memphis 56 26 .683 8
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 12
y-Utah 49 33 .598 15
x-Denver 48 34 .585 16
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 18
x-New Orleans 36 46 .439 28
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
San Antonio 34 48 .415 30
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34
Portland 27 55 .329 37
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 40
Houston 20 62 .244 44

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Utah 99, Dallas 93 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State 123, Denver 107 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)