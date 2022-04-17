Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;7;80%;59%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;95;79;Plenty of sun;91;72;W;14;29%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;82;65;Very warm;88;67;N;10;20%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;72;55;Partly sunny;66;54;ESE;10;66%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;62;43;Partly sunny, nice;64;45;N;9;52%;5%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;44;30;Mostly sunny;45;30;ENE;4;51%;2%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A couple of showers;58;52;Cloudy and cool;61;50;ESE;6;67%;38%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;An afternoon shower;72;46;A little p.m. rain;58;33;NNE;16;60%;94%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;79;58;Sunny and delightful;81;60;ESE;4;61%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;Cooler with rain;63;51;A little rain;55;47;NNE;9;73%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;68;62;Windy, p.m. rain;67;66;ENE;18;83%;98%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;Warm with some sun;93;62;WNW;9;15%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;72;An afternoon shower;94;73;SE;6;65%;53%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;6;59%;80%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;81;A thunderstorm;87;80;ESE;7;78%;97%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;68;52;Partly sunny;64;53;WSW;6;69%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;68;54;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;SSE;8;22%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;57;36;A couple of showers;55;32;NNW;7;46%;88%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;58;33;Fog, then some sun;57;37;NE;5;62%;32%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;65;54;A touch of rain;63;51;SE;5;81%;97%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;E;10;62%;27%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;55;36;Showers around;54;39;N;12;36%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and nice;64;40;Partly sunny;63;43;SE;4;56%;6%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, colder;47;37;Periods of sun, cool;52;36;W;7;44%;42%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;A couple of showers;52;32;ESE;6;42%;91%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;72;59;Mostly sunny;73;57;ENE;7;70%;11%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;82;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;NNE;6;49%;58%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;70;52;A thick cloud cover;68;49;NNE;7;47%;30%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;104;74;Cooler;90;64;N;11;26%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;SSE;11;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A morning shower;84;64;S;3;62%;65%;4

Chennai, India;Very warm;95;84;Very warm and humid;99;85;S;9;71%;31%;11

Chicago, United States;Cold;41;37;Showers of rain/snow;44;37;NW;12;64%;73%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;Brief p.m. showers;88;79;SSW;8;76%;85%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;54;32;Mostly sunny;53;33;SW;5;75%;13%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;76;66;Sunny and nice;76;67;N;15;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm or two;78;52;Partly sunny;76;53;ENE;10;57%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SSW;9;77%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;102;80;Hazy sun and hot;109;83;NNW;5;14%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Milder;65;35;Mostly sunny;68;40;SSE;7;39%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;100;78;A strong t-storm;94;72;SSW;7;69%;74%;11

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SSE;5;73%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;54;40;A shower in the a.m.;54;36;WSW;12;65%;64%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;81;60;Cloudy and very warm;80;58;NW;7;34%;74%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;79;62;Periods of sun;69;59;W;7;74%;2%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rainy times;69;64;A shower in the a.m.;68;64;NNW;8;85%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;E;5;69%;97%;5

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;87;71;A t-shower in spots;84;74;NNE;10;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;50;33;Fog to sun;48;34;ENE;5;77%;29%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;SE;8;59%;9%;13

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;78;69;Cloudy;80;64;NNE;6;60%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;84;71;A couple of showers;83;71;NE;17;51%;86%;6

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;100;78;Mostly sunny;101;78;SSW;6;33%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, very hot;98;73;Very hot;99;76;NW;8;21%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with rain;53;44;Rain tapering off;50;42;NE;14;88%;98%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;E;7;68%;69%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;Sunny and less humid;93;81;SSW;6;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thunderstorms;57;52;A t-storm around;67;48;SE;6;66%;44%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;A little p.m. rain;66;51;NW;6;51%;78%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;91;81;Hazy sun;95;80;SW;11;56%;1%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;84;61;Hazy sun;89;63;WSW;6;37%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;80;Sunny and very warm;108;82;NNW;4;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;44;35;A little a.m. rain;45;35;NNW;7;62%;94%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;A t-shower in spots;84;75;E;12;70%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A couple of t-storms;89;74;SW;5;69%;91%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;98;82;Mostly sunny;93;83;SSE;11;63%;27%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;NNE;4;78%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;62;32;Sunny and mild;60;34;ENE;6;40%;4%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;S;6;81%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;60;High clouds;68;60;SSE;7;75%;17%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;69;56;Breezy in the p.m.;65;54;NNW;13;70%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;47;Periods of sun;61;45;WSW;6;58%;23%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Pleasant and warmer;74;52;Mostly sunny;75;54;SSE;7;52%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;88;78;A t-storm around;87;79;S;6;76%;55%;3

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;76;53;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;WSW;5;39%;25%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;92;82;A morning shower;93;84;SSW;9;60%;55%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;ESE;2;82%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Morning rain;87;78;An afternoon shower;91;77;ESE;6;57%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and very warm;81;62;Cooler with rain;63;57;NE;6;86%;100%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;Mostly sunny;83;53;N;7;18%;44%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;83;77;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;NE;8;69%;74%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;46;35;Rain, snow;41;37;NE;12;55%;97%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SE;9;63%;61%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;71;57;An afternoon shower;72;56;ENE;7;69%;46%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;46;31;Increasing clouds;51;35;ESE;2;43%;72%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;47;41;Rain and drizzle;53;39;ENE;7;43%;99%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;81;Hazy sun;90;82;W;9;70%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;84;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;62;NNE;7;64%;70%;13

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;53;40;A little p.m. rain;54;43;ENE;9;38%;100%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thickening clouds;80;59;Mostly cloudy;81;54;WNW;8;42%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;37;Cooler;53;29;NNW;11;58%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;74;51;Showers around;73;51;NE;7;64%;96%;4

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;59;33;Fog, then sun;58;34;SSE;5;63%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with some sun;47;28;Increasing clouds;52;33;SE;10;44%;96%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;Sunshine, pleasant;88;79;E;12;69%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SW;7;71%;93%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;84;75;Heavy p.m. showers;82;75;NE;7;81%;95%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;68;43;Partly sunny;66;47;N;4;59%;26%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;SE;8;49%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Partly sunny;94;79;SSW;6;61%;66%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;N;9;76%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;86;67;A shower and t-storm;85;67;E;5;67%;97%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and warmer;54;36;Partly sunny;54;38;E;6;55%;37%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;71;45;Decreasing clouds;72;39;S;6;45%;9%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;67;53;Downpours;65;54;SE;7;74%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;55;Partly sunny;75;57;WSW;6;75%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;85;75;Turning cloudy;88;74;SSE;7;66%;73%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;45;37;Sun and clouds;46;36;NW;7;57%;23%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;49;32;Chilly with some sun;47;38;NNE;6;58%;39%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;76;66;A morning shower;77;65;NE;6;67%;42%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;93;67;Mostly sunny;94;69;NE;6;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;65;43;Mostly sunny;68;38;N;8;36%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;46;34;Partly sunny;51;34;ENE;4;65%;2%;4

San Francisco, United States;Brilliant sunshine;58;46;Clouds and sun;62;52;SSW;10;61%;89%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;ENE;8;68%;93%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;85;74;Breezy with a shower;84;75;ESE;14;71%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;76;65;A stray thunderstorm;75;64;NNE;7;85%;69%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;79;58;Rather cloudy;81;60;ESE;8;18%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Mostly sunny, nice;72;44;SW;4;41%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;84;70;A shower and t-storm;82;71;E;5;85%;96%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;71;52;Sun and some clouds;69;46;NNW;9;73%;3%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;56;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;41;SSW;8;76%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;70;46;Cloudy;66;41;WSW;5;50%;4%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;57;Remaining cloudy;68;55;SSE;7;55%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;Showers around;89;77;WNW;6;75%;92%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;48;34;Showers around;46;31;SSE;8;60%;94%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More clouds than sun;84;76;A stray shower;84;75;E;13;64%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;59;33;Mostly sunny, mild;63;30;S;5;61%;18%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;76;61;High clouds;77;62;N;8;65%;1%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;70;64;A shower;74;64;ESE;7;70%;97%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;46;32;Partly sunny;47;32;ENE;6;71%;30%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;86;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;61;S;8;37%;33%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;High clouds;71;49;NE;7;46%;9%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;66;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;56;ENE;9;22%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;Mostly cloudy;86;66;NW;11;40%;6%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;71;50;Showers around;61;45;ESE;3;46%;70%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;60;53;Afternoon rain;64;51;W;10;64%;98%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;45;32;Rain to snow;43;34;SSE;18;70%;97%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A shower or two;66;58;Mostly sunny, cool;64;53;WNW;13;60%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;69;52;Turning sunny;67;47;WSW;11;47%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;54;19;Mostly sunny;62;29;SSW;8;27%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;55;44;Cooler with rain;48;40;SW;9;70%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;54;38;Showers around;54;40;NW;7;43%;91%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;A t-storm or two;90;72;ESE;7;61%;91%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with some sun;49;28;Rather cloudy;51;37;NE;11;47%;88%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;51;31;Variable cloudiness;50;36;W;10;41%;86%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;61;48;Brilliant sunshine;65;56;NE;7;69%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A few p.m. showers;100;79;Sunshine, very warm;99;79;SW;6;45%;29%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;69;40;Becoming cloudy;69;46;NE;4;36%;3%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-17 21:27 GMT+08:00

