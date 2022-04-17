Alexa
18-year-old Taiwan boy hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules

The boy violated the home care rules by going out to play basketball with others

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/17 20:55
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s Department of Health confirmed on Sunday (April 17) that an 18-year-old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 and broke home care rules will be fined NT$1.5 million (US$52,500).

According to the city’s health department, the boy, who lives in the city’s Sanxia District, was a confirmed COVID-19 case who tested positive on Thursday (April 14). All of his family members and his girlfriend all tested positive, and the entire family was placed under home care, CNA reported.

The boy violated home care rules by going out to play basketball with others and buying birthday presents for his girlfriend, according to the CNA report. He posted where he had been, including photos on Instagram, which attracted the attention of the health department. The department along with police went to his residence to check on him and found that he was indeed out of the house and in violation of home care rules, per CNA. The boy has been removed from the house and sent to a quarantine center.

The health department said that the boy will be fined NT$1.5 million for deliberately leaving behind his cellphone to avoid the electronic fence, going out to play basketball, and posting his whereabouts to social media to challenge the authorities, per CNA.
New Taipei Department of Health
home care
Sanxia
New Taipei
quarantine rules

