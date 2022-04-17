Fact check: A list of fake news about the Russia-Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine is also about disinformation The war in Ukraine is also about disinformation

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, an information war has been raging on the internet. This battle for the truth is being fought on many levels. DW's fact-checking team has compiled some of the false claims and propaganda from both sides here, revealing what is behind them.

Note: This article is continuously being updated.

Jubilant videos of military success

Claim: An unofficial Twitter page supporting the armed forces of Ukraine (@ArmedForcesUkr) with more than 450,000 followers posted a short video allegedly showing Ukrainian military successes against the Russian Army.

DW fact check: Misleading

DW has established that six of the incidents in the film predate the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war and show conflicts in other regions. One of those scenes actually shows Russian snipers at work in Syria. The remaining 10 incidents might be legitimate but cannot be 100% verified.

Solidarity among firefighters

Claim: A CNN reporter reports live from a fuel depot near Lviv that is on fire after a Russian missile attack. Some viewers claimthe pictures are fake. One firefighter is wearing a jacket with the word "Edmonton" on it. They are, therefore, not pictures from Ukraine.

DW fact check: Wrong

In our Ukraine fact-checking video we prove that the pictures are authentic. In 2017, the Edmonton Fire Department donated 600 fire suits and other equipment to Ukraine. That is why the firefighters are wearing Canadian suits. This was confirmed by the head of Firefighter Aid Ukraine project, Kevin Royle, in a DW interview.

Corpses on the streets of Bucha

Claim: The Russian government says that when the Russian army left Bucha on March 30, there were no bodies on the streets.

DW fact check: Wrong

Our fact-check video on Bucha (see above) shows that this claim is false. Satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts show that there were already dead bodies on the streets of Bucha in March.

The "living corpses" of Bucha

Claim: Official Russian and pro-Russian accounts claim that the killings and images of dead bodies in Bucha are staged. It is alleged that one video from Bucha shows people pretending to be corpses.

DW fact check: Wrong

Our video analysis (see above) shows that the bodies in the video are not moving, it is just an optical illusion. Analyses by other media reach the same conclusion.

Russia bombing cities in Ukraine

Claim: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Russia is not bombing cities in Ukraine. She alleges that pictures showing this are manipulated videos from NATO countries.

DW fact check: Wrong

Russian attacks on civilians and non-military targets in Ukraine are well documented. Our in-depth video about fact-checking the Russia-Ukraine War (see below) cites a few examples. Two reliable sources tracking reports of civilian victims in Ukraine are the investigative site Bellingcat and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

No, there was no Russian murdered by Ukrainian refugees in Germany

Claim: A woman says in a TikTok video that a 16-year-old Russian-born refugee was beaten up by Ukrainian refugees at a train station in the western German town of Euskirchen. The boy allegedly died of his injuries.

DW fact check: Wrong

The allegation is false, as shown in our fact check. The local police confirmed that no such crime took place and requested that the video be taken down. The woman later apologized in another video, saying she had been deceived by an acquaintance.

Surprising videos of Putin and Zelenskyy

Claim: In one video, Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to announce Ukraine's surrender. In another video, Vladimir Putin seems to announce peace with Ukraine.

DW fact check: Wrong

Our video analysis revealed both videos to be deepfakes. Highly complex computer programs (machine learning) are used to generate video and sound from other sources to create an almost convincing impression.

President Zelenskyy's Whereabouts

Claim: Two days after the Russian invasion in late February, the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had fled the capital Kyiv. The claim was repeated many times by internet users.

DW fact check: Wrong

There are countless instances of people claiming that the Ukrainian President has left Kyiv. Our fact-check video shows that Zelenskyy has verifiably remained based in the Ukrainian capital.

Old explosion footage passed off as being new

Claim: In her video, a TikToker shows a huge explosion that allegedly occurred in Kharkiv. The same video is shared on Facebook, this time supposedly showing the bombing of the Ukrainian headquarters.

DW fact check: Wrong

The footage comes from Lebanon and shows the huge explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020, as we show in our Ukraine fact-checking video. A direct comparison of the video sequences proves the original source beyond doubt.

Old photo passed off as current

Claim: A photo of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko went viral in the first days of the war, suggesting he was defending his country on the frontline.

DW fact check: False

A quick reverse-image search, as described in our Ukraine fact-checking video, reveals the image was from 2021. It was posted on Instagram by Klitschko himself and shows him exercising with Ukrainian reservists.

Weightlifter Maryana Naumova's response to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Claim: In a viral video shared by the Russia's Foreign Ministry, powerlifter Maryana Naumova claims that Ukraine is "under the yoke" of neo-Nazis and that Russia is not attacking civilians.

DW fact check: False.

DW has shown (in German) how Maryana Naumova countered Arnold Schwarzenegger's appeal to Russians with a series of false statements. Her argumentation is in line with official Russian propaganda and lacks any factual basis on crucial points.

Is Russia using "butterfly mines" in Ukraine?

Claim: Various media reports and social media posts have spread accusations that Russia is using banned "butterfly mines" in Ukraine. These look like toys and are therefore especially dangerous to children.

DW fact check: Unproven

A DW investigation could not find reliable evidence of Russian use of butterfly mines in Ukraine.

The alleged emotional farewells of Ukrainian soldiers

Claim: A viral video shows what it says are Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their wives and going off to war.

DW fact check: Wrong

Film scenes are often presented as real-life videos. Our fact check (in German) shows which film was used this time and why such videos still spread online long after they have been debunked.

Not footage of war, just Star Wars

Claim: Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 News used a short video sequence purporting to show destruction in Ukraine.

DW fact check: Wrong

The broadcaster obviously did not look closely at the source of the images used. The video is not of images from Ukraine, but actually a Star Wars video, as our fact check (in German) shows.

Who started the war?

Claim: Four days after the Russian invasion, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine had started the war, not Russia. She referred to the armed conflict ongoing since 2014 in the east of Ukraine. Moreover, Zakharova claimed that Ukraine planned the "systematic extermination of the Donbas population".

DW fact check: Wrong

Our fact check explains why Mariya Zakharova's claim that Ukraine started the war is not true. In March 2014, Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula. On 24 February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine from the north, north-east and via the Crimean Peninsula in the south, initiating a war between Russia and Ukraine.

Not the first American victim of the Ukraine war

Claim: A Twitter account posing as CNN reported the death of a US activist in Ukraine. The post went viral because it showed a person who had allegedly already died in Afghanistan.

DW fact check: Wrong

For our fact check (in German), we turned to CNN. Their spokesperson stressed that "the pictures, the posts, the related stories and also social media accounts that published the tweets are all fake". A reverse image search revealed the real person in photos to be a US YouTuber.

Polish air support for Ukraine

Claim: The Ukrainian Air Force claims that in the future it could take off for "combat missions" from Polish airports.

DW fact check: Misleading

Our research showed (in German) that the Ukrainian Air Force was incorrect in claiming that its fighter jets could launch combat missions from Poland. One analyst we spoke to said this would be tantamount to NATO entering the war.

Chasing the "Ghost of Kyiv"

Claim: A Ukrainian fighter pilot is said to have shot down six Russian aircraft and is being celebrated as a war hero on social media. Alleged pictures of him are also shown.

DW fact check: Wrong

Our fact check showed that the majority of videos and photos posted in connection with the "Ghost of Kyiv" are fakes. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has not responded to DW's questions about the identity of the pilot.

Even more old explosion footage passed off as current

Claim: A TikTok video shows a huge explosion, allegedly an attack in Ukraine one day before the invasion by the Russian army.

DW fact check: Wrong

Our first fact-check video (see below) shows that the explosion occurred in 2021 in the Russian city of Novosibirsk and shows a petrol station there bursting into flames.

A parachute operation in Ukraine

Claim: A presenter on the TV channel of Germany's "Bild" newspaper says a video shows hundreds of Russian soldiers parachuting into Kharkiv, Ukraine.

DW fact check: Wrong

In our fact check of five Ukrainian videos we clarify that the footage is not from the Russia-Ukraine war. It was published as early as 2016 on various social networks and claims to show Russian paratroopers during training in Russia.

This article was adapted from German by Michael Trobridge.