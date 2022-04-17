AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_O.Miller, Cleveland, .560; Choi, Tampa Bay, .526; Ramírez, Cleveland, .484; Anderson, Chicago, .440; Meadows, Detroit, .417; Kwan, Cleveland, .385; J.Crawford, Seattle, .379; Franco, Tampa Bay, .378; N.Lowe, Texas, .375; Benintendi, Kansas City, .357.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; J.Abreu, Chicago, 7; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; K.Hernández, Boston, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Robert, Chicago, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; Rizzo, New York, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; 11 tied at 7.

HITS_Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; J.Crawford, Seattle, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Springer, Toronto, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Walsh, Los Angeles, 11.

DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; K.Hernández, Boston, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; S.Murphy, Oakland, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Altuve, Houston, 2; Kelenic, Seattle, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Rendon, Los Angeles, 2; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Semien, Texas, 2.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 16 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 0.69; Gilbert, Seattle, 0.90; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Kopech, Chicago, 1.00; Whitlock, Boston, 1.04; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 1.59; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.64; Cease, Chicago, 1.69; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.80.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 16; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Verlander, Houston, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Dunning, Texas, 11; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Gilbert, Seattle, 11; Ryan, Minnesota, 11; L.Severino, New York, 11; Whitlock, Boston, 11.