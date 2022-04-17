Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri (30) looks to the scoreboard as Calgary Flames celebrate a goal during second-period NHL hockey game action in Cal... Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri (30) looks to the scoreboard as Calgary Flames celebrate a goal during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri looks back as the Calgary Flames score during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, ... Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri looks back as the Calgary Flames score during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri, right, looks away as Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, celebrates after scoring during second-period NHL h... Arizona Coyotes goalie Harri Sateri, right, looks away as Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, celebrates after scoring during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton, centre, is checked by Calgary Flames' Noah Hanifin during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, ... Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton, centre, is checked by Calgary Flames' Noah Hanifin during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates during the third period of an NHL h... Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started.

Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day.

Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie's first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.

Lindholm and Tkachuk each scored their 39th goals and Gaudreau had his 36th.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Carolina on Monday night.

Flames: At Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

