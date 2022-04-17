Alexa
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases

93 imported cases also confirmed

  1021
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/17 14:23
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 17) announced 1,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,210 are local, a record high, and 93 imported. Taiwan has reported over 1,000 new local cases three days in a row.

The CECC said the local cases include 566 males and 644 females between under five and 100 years of age.

The imported cases include 41 males and 51 females, with the gender of one still under investigation. They range in age from under five to 70 and arrived between April 7 and Saturday (April 16).

Among these 93 cases, 16 arrived from Indonesia; three from the Philippines, and one each from Thailand and Indonesia. The origins of the other 72 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 34,507cases of COVID-19, including 9,695 imported ones, while 854 people have succumbed to the disease.
