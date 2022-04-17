Gabrielsen scores, Austin wins 3-2 over DC United

D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins, left, gets grabbed by Austin FC defender Julio Cascante during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday,... D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins, left, gets grabbed by Austin FC defender Julio Cascante during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) tries to get away from Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer mat... D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) tries to get away from Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, left, drags down D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Apri... Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, left, drags down D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, left, scores a goal past D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (28) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sat... Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, left, scores a goal past D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (28) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (7) watches his goal past D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid, bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match... Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (7) watches his goal past D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid, bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (23) and goalkeeper Bill Hamid, right, get the ball away from the goal during the second half of the team's MLS soc... D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (23) and goalkeeper Bill Hamid, right, get the ball away from the goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen (4) heads the ball for a goal, over D.C. United defender Gaoussou Samaké, below left, during the second half of an... Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen (4) heads the ball for a goal, over D.C. United defender Gaoussou Samaké, below left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates, including forward Sebastián Driussi (7) and midfielder Héct... Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates, including forward Sebastián Driussi (7) and midfielder Héctor Jiménez, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. Austin FC won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen’s goal led Austin to a 3-2 win Saturday over D.C. United.

Gabrielsen’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to put Austin (4-1-2) ahead 3-2. Diego Fagundez assisted the goal.

Austin also got one goal each from Danny Hoesen and Sebastian Driussi.

Ola Kamara scored two goals for United (2-4-0).

Austin outshot United 16-12, with six shots on goal to two for United.

Bill Hamid saved three of the six shots he faced for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps while United hosts the New England Revolution.

