Schlegel scores as Orlando City beats Crew 2-0

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 10:52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal helped lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal put Orlando (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 37th minute. Junior Urso had an assist on the goal.

Orlando also got one goal from Ercan Kara.

The Crew (2-3-2) outshot Orlando 10-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese saved all four shots he faced for Orlando. Eloy Room saved two of the four shots he faced for the Crew.

Up next for Orlando is a matchup Sunday with the New York Red Bulls at home, while the Crew visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-17 12:54 GMT+08:00

