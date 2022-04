Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, left, celebrates with teammate Kadin Chung after scoring his team's winning goal against Philadelphia Union d... Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, left, celebrates with teammate Kadin Chung after scoring his team's winning goal against Philadelphia Union during the second half of a MLS soccer game Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie early in the 51st minute and Toronto FC beat Philadelphia 2-1 in cold conditions Saturday night, handing the MLS-leading Union their first loss of the season.

Toronto (3-2-2) won its third in a row at home and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Philadelphia (5-1-1) had won a franchise-record five straight.

Julian Carranza opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the 34th minute. Jesus Jimenez answered for Toronto in the 39th.