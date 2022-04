Giordano's OT goal lifts Maple Leafs past Senators 5-4

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) falls to the ice as he tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and defenseman ... Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) falls to the ice as he tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) is scored on by Ottawa Senators center Dylan Gambrell, not seen, during the second period of an NHL ... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) is scored on by Ottawa Senators center Dylan Gambrell, not seen, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stützle (18) is checked into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) as defenseman Justin Holl (3) s... Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stützle (18) is checked into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) as defenseman Justin Holl (3) skates away with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during ... Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during overtime period NHL hockey game... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during overtime period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) uses his stick to poke the puck from under the skate of Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28)... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) uses his stick to poke the puck from under the skate of Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators to tie an NHL gockey game during third-period act... Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators to tie an NHL gockey game during third-period action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) watches his shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) go wide during the second period... Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) watches his shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) go wide during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) wraps up Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) during the second period of an NHL hock... Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) wraps up Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) reacts as he and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) watch the referee declare his shot a n... Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) reacts as he and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) watch the referee declare his shot a no goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Giordano scored 3:26 into overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Mitchell Marner scored twice in regulation for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also had goals for Toronto, which got 25 saves from Erik Kallgren.

Tim Stutzle had two goals, and Michael Del Zotto and Dylan Gambrell also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 36 saves.

Stutzle broke a 3-3 tie at the six-minute mark of the third period, taking advantage of a giveaway by Ilya lyubushkin to score his 20th of the season and second of the game. Stutzle has six goals and seven assists in his last eight games.

But Marner tied it again, scoring his second of the game at the midway mark of the period to make it 4-4.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Stutzle and Del Zotto.

Toronto stormed back in the second, cutting the deficit to a goal when Clifford tipped in Justin Holl’s shot for his first of the season.

Ottawa took a 3-1 lead midway through the second as Austin Watson fired a shot through traffic and Gambrell tipped it past Kallgren. The assist gave Watson his 100th career point in his 400th NHL game.

Toronto made it a one-goal game just over a minute later when Bunting jammed in the puck from in close. Marner tied it late in the period when he one-timed T.J. Brodie’s drop pass from the top of the faceoff circle.

NOTES: Ottawa’s Colin White was placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game, forcing defenseman Victor Mete into action, but as a forward. ... Mathieu Joseph remains out of the Senators' lineup and may not be able to return before the end of the season.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Senators: At Seattle on Monday night.

