Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

|Orlando City
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Orlando City, Schlegel, 1 (Junior Urso), 37th minute.
Second Half_2, Orlando City, Kara, 2 (Torres), 51st.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Moreira, Columbus, 45th+1; Perea, Orlando City, 72nd; Smith, Orlando City, 73rd; Schlegel, Orlando City, 77th; Artur, Columbus, 90th+4.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Brooke Mayo, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.
___
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Jhegson Mendez, 89th), Facundo Torres (Andres Perea, 71st); Ercan Kara (Tesho Akindele, 70th), Benji Michel (Thomas Williams, 90th+2).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek (Josh Williams, 60th), Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira; Artur, Derick Etienne (James Igbekeme, 60th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Miguel Berry (Alexandru Matan, 87th), Yaw Yeboah (Gyasi Zardes, 59th).