New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|New England
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, New England, Buksa, 1 (Bye), 8th minute.
Second Half_2, New England, Polster, 1, 72nd; 3, Charlotte FC, Ortiz, 1 (Ruiz), 85th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; New England, Brad Knighton, Jacob Jackson, Earl Edwards Jr..
Yellow Cards_Polster, New England, 29th; Makoun, Charlotte FC, 57th; Bye, New England, 87th.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Walter Heatherly, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
___
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun (McKinze Gaines, 84th); Jordy Alcivar (Cristian Ortiz, 73rd), Benjamin Bender (Adam Armour, 80th), Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco (Sergio Ruiz, 79th); Daniel Rios (Yordy Reyna, 73rd), Karol Swiderski.
New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones; Emmanuel Boateng (Tommy McNamara, 75th), Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Arnor Traustason, 88th), Matt Polster; Adam Buksa, Justin Rennicks (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 89th).