CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Satur... CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Kamal Miller, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps' Deiber Caicedo during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, Apr... CF Montreal's Kamal Miller, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps' Deiber Caicedo during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by teammate Djordje Mihailovic against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montr... CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by teammate Djordje Mihailovic against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Ismael Koner, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday... CF Montreal's Ismael Koner, right, challenges Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the opening minutes, Romell Quioto struck early in the second half and Montreal beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday.

Montreal (3-3-1) has a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three in a row.

Brian White scored for Vancouver (1-5-1).