American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss-high 19th goal of season

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/17 03:58
American forward Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss league-leading 19th goal of the season Saturday in Young Boys' 2-1 loss at Zurich.

With Young Boys trailing by two goals, Pefok made a backheel pass of a centering feed from Ulisses Garcia back to Garcia, who one-timed a cross. Pefok redirected the ball with his left foot past goalkeeper Yanick Brecher from 8 yards in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 24 goals in 41 club games this season. He has scored 19 league goals in 29 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in nine international appearances.

Updated : 2022-04-17 06:14 GMT+08:00

