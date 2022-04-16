Tottenham's Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during their English Premier League... Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, left, and manager Graham Potter celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Ho... Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, left, and manager Graham Potter celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, left, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotsp... Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, left, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club's resurgence and push for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend.

Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

“I don’t think we were right really from the beginning,” Dier told BT Sport. “We were a bit slow in moving the ball. We struggled to create chances and we conceded a sloppy goal at the end. Today was definitely a slip-up.”

Tottenham had won four straight games but on Saturday had no shots on goal.

