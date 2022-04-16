NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|74
|53
|15
|6
|112
|311
|217
|32-6-0
|21-9-6
|15-2-2
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|19
|8
|104
|247
|180
|27-8-4
|21-11-4
|13-8-1
|x-Toronto
|74
|48
|20
|6
|102
|286
|229
|27-8-2
|21-12-4
|13-7-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|75
|48
|21
|6
|102
|231
|191
|24-8-4
|24-13-2
|14-8-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|74
|45
|21
|8
|98
|243
|208
|23-7-6
|22-14-2
|13-7-3
|x-Pittsburgh
|76
|43
|22
|11
|97
|253
|213
|21-12-5
|22-10-6
|13-8-3
|Boston
|74
|45
|24
|5
|95
|231
|202
|22-13-2
|23-11-3
|15-6-1
|Washington
|74
|41
|23
|10
|92
|252
|219
|19-15-5
|22-8-5
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|35
|30
|9
|79
|206
|206
|19-13-4
|16-17-5
|13-7-2
|Columbus
|74
|35
|33
|6
|76
|240
|274
|19-15-4
|16-18-2
|9-16-0
|Detroit
|74
|29
|35
|10
|68
|213
|281
|18-14-7
|11-21-3
|7-12-3
|Buffalo
|76
|27
|38
|11
|65
|210
|272
|14-18-6
|13-20-5
|8-13-4
|Ottawa
|74
|28
|40
|6
|62
|200
|239
|13-21-3
|15-19-3
|10-11-2
|New Jersey
|74
|26
|42
|6
|58
|228
|274
|16-17-4
|10-25-2
|9-13-2
|Philadelphia
|74
|23
|40
|11
|57
|190
|269
|13-19-6
|10-21-5
|7-14-4
|Montreal
|75
|20
|44
|11
|51
|193
|287
|10-22-4
|10-22-7
|8-12-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|74
|54
|14
|6
|114
|287
|202
|30-4-3
|24-10-3
|14-5-3
|p-Calgary
|74
|45
|20
|9
|99
|259
|187
|22-9-7
|23-11-2
|15-8-2
|c-Minnesota
|73
|46
|21
|6
|98
|271
|225
|26-7-2
|20-14-4
|11-9-2
|c-St. Louis
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|274
|211
|25-9-4
|19-11-6
|14-5-3
|p-Edmonton
|75
|43
|26
|6
|92
|260
|235
|23-12-1
|20-14-5
|18-5-0
|Nashville
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|237
|214
|23-13-0
|19-14-5
|14-6-1
|Dallas
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|217
|220
|23-10-3
|19-17-2
|14-8-3
|p-Los Angeles
|76
|39
|27
|10
|88
|220
|225
|18-16-4
|21-11-6
|9-10-3
|Vegas
|75
|41
|29
|5
|87
|244
|222
|21-14-3
|20-15-2
|16-6-2
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|17-14-6
|20-14-4
|11-5-6
|Winnipeg
|75
|35
|29
|11
|81
|231
|238
|19-15-3
|16-14-8
|13-6-6
|Anaheim
|76
|29
|33
|14
|72
|213
|249
|16-17-5
|13-16-9
|10-10-3
|San Jose
|73
|29
|33
|11
|69
|190
|234
|16-16-5
|13-17-6
|8-10-4
|Chicago
|74
|25
|38
|11
|61
|199
|264
|12-20-6
|13-18-5
|4-14-6
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
|12-21-3
|11-23-3
|5-18-0
|Arizona
|74
|22
|47
|5
|49
|182
|278
|10-25-1
|12-22-4
|7-12-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Florida 6, Winnipeg 1
Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.