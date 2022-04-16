Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/16 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 69 40 24 5 0 85 229 193
Springfield 69 38 23 6 2 84 212 212
Providence 63 33 20 4 6 76 185 167
Hershey 71 33 28 6 4 76 195 195
WB/Scranton 69 32 29 4 4 72 191 203
Bridgeport 69 30 28 7 4 71 202 215
Hartford 68 30 30 6 2 68 194 216
Lehigh Valley 69 27 30 8 4 66 180 216
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 66 40 18 7 1 88 230 183
Laval 65 36 23 4 2 78 225 205
Syracuse 69 35 25 7 2 79 214 217
Toronto 65 35 26 3 1 74 219 215
Belleville 66 35 27 4 0 74 197 201
Rochester 70 34 27 6 3 77 237 257
Cleveland 69 24 32 8 5 61 184 243
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 69 45 14 5 5 100 232 174
Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185
Milwaukee 71 37 26 4 4 82 216 210
Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194
Iowa 66 29 28 5 4 67 185 191
Texas 67 28 27 6 6 68 204 220
Grand Rapids 70 31 31 6 2 70 190 214
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 62 43 13 4 2 92 229 167
Ontario 63 39 15 5 4 87 244 199
Colorado 64 36 21 4 3 79 224 192
Abbotsford 62 35 21 5 1 76 212 176
Bakersfield 62 33 19 5 5 76 206 182
Henderson 63 30 28 4 1 65 187 194
San Diego 61 27 30 3 1 58 181 196
Tucson 62 21 35 5 1 48 165 247
San Jose 65 20 39 4 2 46 195 276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Toronto 4, Hartford 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 1

Belleville 2, Rochester 1

Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 2

Ontario 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-17 00:11 GMT+08:00

