All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|69
|40
|24
|5
|0
|85
|229
|193
|Springfield
|69
|38
|23
|6
|2
|84
|212
|212
|Providence
|63
|33
|20
|4
|6
|76
|185
|167
|Hershey
|71
|33
|28
|6
|4
|76
|195
|195
|WB/Scranton
|69
|32
|29
|4
|4
|72
|191
|203
|Bridgeport
|69
|30
|28
|7
|4
|71
|202
|215
|Hartford
|68
|30
|30
|6
|2
|68
|194
|216
|Lehigh Valley
|69
|27
|30
|8
|4
|66
|180
|216
|Utica
|66
|40
|18
|7
|1
|88
|230
|183
|Laval
|65
|36
|23
|4
|2
|78
|225
|205
|Syracuse
|69
|35
|25
|7
|2
|79
|214
|217
|Toronto
|65
|35
|26
|3
|1
|74
|219
|215
|Belleville
|66
|35
|27
|4
|0
|74
|197
|201
|Rochester
|70
|34
|27
|6
|3
|77
|237
|257
|Cleveland
|69
|24
|32
|8
|5
|61
|184
|243
|Chicago
|69
|45
|14
|5
|5
|100
|232
|174
|Manitoba
|65
|37
|21
|5
|2
|81
|200
|185
|Milwaukee
|71
|37
|26
|4
|4
|82
|216
|210
|Rockford
|63
|33
|25
|4
|1
|71
|191
|194
|Iowa
|66
|29
|28
|5
|4
|67
|185
|191
|Texas
|67
|28
|27
|6
|6
|68
|204
|220
|Grand Rapids
|70
|31
|31
|6
|2
|70
|190
|214
|Stockton
|62
|43
|13
|4
|2
|92
|229
|167
|Ontario
|63
|39
|15
|5
|4
|87
|244
|199
|Colorado
|64
|36
|21
|4
|3
|79
|224
|192
|Abbotsford
|62
|35
|21
|5
|1
|76
|212
|176
|Bakersfield
|62
|33
|19
|5
|5
|76
|206
|182
|Henderson
|63
|30
|28
|4
|1
|65
|187
|194
|San Diego
|61
|27
|30
|3
|1
|58
|181
|196
|Tucson
|62
|21
|35
|5
|1
|48
|165
|247
|San Jose
|65
|20
|39
|4
|2
|46
|195
|276
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1
Toronto 4, Hartford 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 1
Belleville 2, Rochester 1
Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2
Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 3
Henderson 4, Stockton 2
Ontario 3, San Diego 0
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.