All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|4
|0
|2
|14
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1
|13
|12
|5
|Detroit City FC
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|3
|9
|7
|3
|Tulsa
|3
|3
|0
|9
|11
|10
|Miami
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Loudoun
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Memphis
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|5
|Atlanta 2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|11
|Indy
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|2
|5
|4
|8
|Charleston
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|11
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|5
|0
|3
|3
|11
|Hartford
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|7
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|5
|1
|1
|16
|16
|9
|Colorado Springs
|5
|0
|0
|15
|10
|4
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|0
|12
|6
|4
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|0
|9
|12
|8
|Sacramento
|3
|1
|0
|9
|7
|5
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|9
|11
|12
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|4
|0
|6
|5
|7
|Orange County
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|LA Galaxy II
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|8
|El Paso
|1
|4
|0
|3
|13
|13
|Oakland
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|10
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|1
|4
|0
|3
|6
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Pittsburgh 4, Tulsa 3
Colorado 3, Las Vegas 2
Detroit City FC 4, Atlanta 0
Miami 1, Tampa Bay 0
Indy 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
El Paso 5, Monterey Bay FC 0
San Antonio 1, Orange County 0
San Diego 4, Charleston 1
Phoenix 3, LA Galaxy II 1
Louisville 2, Loudoun 0
Birmingham 2, Hartford 1
Tulsa at Memphis ppd.
San Diego 2, Oakland 2, tie
Detroit City FC 1, Birmingham 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Loudoun at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Louisville at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Charleston, 5 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Oakland at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Orange County at Indy, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.