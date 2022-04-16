All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 4 0 2 14 8 1 Pittsburgh 4 0 1 13 12 5 Detroit City FC 3 1 2 11 8 3 Tampa Bay 2 1 3 9 7 3 Tulsa 3 3 0 9 11 10 Miami 2 2 1 7 4 4 Loudoun 2 2 1 7 4 4 Memphis 2 1 1 7 4 5 Atlanta 2 2 4 0 6 6 11 Indy 1 2 2 5 4 6 Birmingham 1 3 2 5 4 8 Charleston 1 4 0 3 4 11 New York Red Bulls II 1 5 0 3 3 11 Hartford 0 3 1 1 4 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 5 1 1 16 16 9 Colorado Springs 5 0 0 15 10 4 San Antonio 4 1 0 12 6 4 Phoenix 3 2 0 9 12 8 Sacramento 3 1 0 9 7 5 Las Vegas 3 3 0 9 11 12 New Mexico 2 0 2 8 7 4 Rio Grande Valley 2 4 0 6 5 7 Orange County 1 2 1 4 4 5 LA Galaxy II 1 3 1 4 5 8 El Paso 1 4 0 3 13 13 Oakland 0 3 3 3 7 10 MONTEREY BAY FC 1 4 0 3 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 9

Pittsburgh 4, Tulsa 3

Colorado 3, Las Vegas 2

Detroit City FC 4, Atlanta 0

Miami 1, Tampa Bay 0

Indy 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

El Paso 5, Monterey Bay FC 0

San Antonio 1, Orange County 0

San Diego 4, Charleston 1

Phoenix 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Sunday, April 10

Louisville 2, Loudoun 0

Birmingham 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday, April 13

Tulsa at Memphis ppd.

San Diego 2, Oakland 2, tie

Friday, April 15

Detroit City FC 1, Birmingham 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Saturday, April 16

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Colorado, 8 p.m.

El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Louisville at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 5 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Oakland at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Birmingham at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Orange County at Indy, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Charleston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.