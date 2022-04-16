Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/16 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 16, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;85;77;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;7;79%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;99;79;Sunny and very warm;97;79;NW;9;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;77;49;Clouds and sun;81;64;E;7;25%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;54;Abundant sunshine;65;52;E;7;68%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;61;40;Mostly sunny, nice;62;42;ESE;11;53%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;45;32;Partly sunny;44;31;ESE;2;56%;22%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;70;54;A couple of showers;58;53;WNW;10;76%;91%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up, warm;76;48;Clouds and sun;69;45;NE;11;50%;45%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;S;5;65%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Some sun, pleasant;70;55;Cooler with rain;60;52;N;9;71%;99%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;68;56;Breezy in the p.m.;72;63;E;11;62%;30%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;85;56;Sunny and nice;88;59;NW;11;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;5;71%;73%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;93;70;A t-storm or two;92;72;ENE;5;59%;94%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;A t-storm around;95;83;SSE;9;59%;64%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;72;55;Partly sunny;66;51;NE;9;64%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Mainly cloudy;66;54;WSW;6;23%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;61;39;Cooler;58;36;N;11;41%;4%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;53;31;Partly sunny;57;33;NE;5;61%;13%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;64;53;A bit of rain;62;53;ENE;5;82%;99%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;64;A shower in the a.m.;81;61;E;10;68%;63%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;52;37;Turning sunny;55;37;N;13;37%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;60;38;Mostly sunny;63;40;SSE;6;56%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;71;40;Rain, colder;44;37;NE;12;89%;93%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;58;38;Turning sunny;54;35;ENE;7;36%;23%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;72;56;Cloudy;72;59;ENE;6;62%;24%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;80;59;A little a.m. rain;79;64;NE;4;56%;92%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;Clouds and sun;70;52;W;9;38%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;86;71;Very hot;103;74;WSW;11;9%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;70;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;SSE;9;62%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSE;3;65%;93%;4

Chennai, India;Very warm;99;85;Some sun, very warm;100;84;S;10;71%;36%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;47;36;Cold;40;38;NE;9;50%;85%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;SSE;9;75%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;52;33;Partly sunny;54;32;NNW;4;63%;0%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;76;66;Sun, some clouds;76;67;NNW;15;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;83;62;Mostly cloudy;76;54;ENE;6;62%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;Couple of t-storms;86;76;SSW;10;84%;79%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;104;77;Hazy and hot;107;80;N;4;18%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;62;41;Pleasant and milder;67;36;E;11;30%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;101;79;A strong t-storm;100;78;SE;13;58%;69%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;5;72%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Rain tapering off;57;39;WSW;13;82%;96%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very warm;85;61;Remaining very warm;88;61;NNE;7;23%;42%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;72;61;Clouds and sun, warm;76;61;NW;6;60%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;78;66;Rainy times;69;64;NE;8;89%;95%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;61;Decreasing clouds;79;60;ENE;7;55%;19%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;71;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;E;9;60%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;45;27;Periods of sun;44;33;W;8;69%;30%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;9;66%;56%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;81;68;Becoming cloudy;78;69;ENE;9;61%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;71;Breezy with a shower;83;71;NE;16;58%;97%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;100;77;Mostly sunny;100;78;SSW;7;33%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;95;70;Very hot;97;72;NNW;10;23%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Some brightening;66;46;Showers around;57;44;NNE;11;87%;100%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;E;7;69%;60%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;Sunshine;91;79;NE;9;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;61;52;Thundershowers;56;52;NW;6;97%;97%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, warm;83;52;Not as warm;72;52;S;5;24%;56%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Not as hot;94;80;Breezy in the p.m.;94;80;SW;13;56%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;86;61;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;W;6;31%;1%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;105;80;Sunshine;106;81;N;6;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cooler;52;38;A shower or two;44;36;N;9;67%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;86;75;An afternoon shower;86;76;NE;15;62%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;73;Some brightening;89;74;SE;5;68%;61%;7

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;98;81;An afternoon shower;93;82;S;12;66%;70%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;NNE;4;75%;81%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun, some clouds;62;32;Partly sunny, mild;61;32;NNE;8;31%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SW;7;69%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;7;79%;19%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;79;54;Not as warm;69;56;NNW;9;71%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;64;45;Partly sunny;64;47;SSE;10;49%;3%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;68;52;Partly sunny;73;52;S;6;55%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;85;79;A t-storm around;87;78;SSW;5;77%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;78;49;Periods of sun, warm;74;53;NE;4;45%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;92;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;82;SSW;11;64%;81%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SE;3;83%;85%;4

Manila, Philippines;Brief p.m. showers;90;78;A little a.m. rain;89;77;E;5;67%;76%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;High clouds and warm;81;63;S;15;43%;97%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;E;6;22%;1%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;76;Periods of sun;83;76;E;10;64%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;44;30;Periods of sun;45;32;NNE;11;51%;28%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;93;81;Inc. clouds;93;82;S;10;63%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;70;55;Rain and drizzle;71;59;ENE;6;61%;92%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;47;34;An afternoon shower;47;32;WNW;7;45%;41%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with rain;49;30;Cloudy;47;41;NE;11;65%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;90;80;Hazy sun;89;81;NW;8;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;83;61;A stray t-shower;80;62;NNW;8;59%;70%;13

New York, United States;Breezy;66;42;Breezy and cooler;52;40;NNW;14;38%;6%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;79;51;Mostly cloudy;80;59;NE;10;31%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;71;45;Mostly cloudy, warm;62;39;SSW;11;51%;28%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;63;43;Sunny;68;53;ESE;5;48%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;59;33;Fog, then some sun;58;34;S;4;65%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;47;31;Breezy with some sun;48;28;NW;14;47%;17%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;ESE;13;69%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;Clearing, a t-storm;91;76;NW;9;68%;88%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;Some sun, a shower;85;75;ENE;8;77%;85%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;66;45;Partly sunny, nice;67;43;E;8;51%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;SE;11;53%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;7;69%;52%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;81;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NNE;9;79%;60%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;89;67;A couple of showers;84;67;ESE;7;74%;98%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;50;34;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;6;41%;17%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;Turning cloudy;72;45;SW;8;45%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;52;Showers, some heavy;66;54;ESE;8;76%;99%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Winds subsiding;83;55;High clouds and warm;79;55;SW;6;59%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;89;76;Afternoon showers;86;75;SE;7;75%;98%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;50;41;Rain and drizzle;45;37;S;8;67%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;Clouds and sun;46;31;NNE;6;56%;19%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;78;68;A shower in the a.m.;77;67;WNW;7;68%;69%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming windy;97;71;Plenty of sun;96;68;ENE;9;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;Not as warm;67;43;NNE;10;39%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and chilly;45;29;Cloudy;47;32;W;6;56%;9%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;59;46;Plenty of sunshine;58;46;WSW;10;55%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;79;63;A thunderstorm;82;64;E;7;64%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;82;73;A t-storm around;84;74;ESE;14;72%;55%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;75;65;A stray t-shower;75;65;WNW;5;85%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;82;59;Nice with some sun;78;58;ENE;6;22%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;73;45;Mostly sunny;73;45;SW;5;44%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;69;Cloudy with showers;83;69;NE;5;87%;99%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;73;50;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NNW;8;72%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Showers around;49;37;Clouds and sun;55;43;S;6;56%;30%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;68;41;Becoming cloudy;66;46;SW;6;47%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;63;52;Cloudy;66;55;SE;9;44%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;5;71%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;69;45;Cooler with rain;50;35;N;6;72%;99%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;76;A morning shower;84;75;E;16;64%;63%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, milder;55;31;Partly sunny;59;34;SSW;4;63%;16%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;NNW;9;68%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;70;65;Partly sunny;74;64;NE;10;63%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;42;30;Sun and clouds;46;32;W;6;65%;30%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;Remaining very warm;88;63;NE;7;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;65;41;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;ENE;7;41%;1%;7

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;70;55;Breezy in the p.m.;67;54;E;13;25%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;76;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;76;ESE;5;31%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;75;58;A couple of showers;72;50;ENE;5;39%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;60;45;A passing shower;60;53;SSE;10;57%;80%;9

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;45;33;N;15;51%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and clouds;68;59;Partly sunny, cool;65;57;NW;13;68%;27%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;67;58;A shower in the a.m.;67;51;WNW;15;65%;60%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;52;14;Mostly sunny;48;19;WSW;9;40%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;52;40;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;ESE;6;48%;88%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;50;39;Clearing;54;38;N;8;34%;8%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;97;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;ESE;8;69%;81%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;47;28;Partly sunny;49;29;NE;9;53%;8%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;32;Clouds and sun, cool;51;31;NE;9;44%;11%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;64;55;Mostly sunny;63;52;E;13;67%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;97;80;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SW;6;44%;3%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;ENE;4;43%;1%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-16 21:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors