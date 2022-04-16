Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination

Crowds begin flooding into vaccination sites again across Taiwan

  449
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/16 20:01
A crowd floods the Taipei Station lobby for walk-in vaccines. 

A crowd floods the Taipei Station lobby for walk-in vaccines.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After seeing weeks of low vaccination turnouts despite the Central Epidemic Control Center’s (CECC) urging, vaccination sites across Taiwan have seen crowds returning as the case count for COVID-19 rises.

According to CECC statistics, 155,991 people in Taiwan received vaccines on Friday (April 15), which is more than twice the number of people on March 15, when only 63,053 showed up despite rewards and incentives.

CNA reported that on Saturday (April 16), over 1,000 people lined up at Taipei Main Station for walk-in vaccination; only 93 people had registered online for an appointment beforehand. The site had originally prepared 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but due to high demand, it made urgent arrangements for 300 extra doses, which also quickly ran out.

On Sunday (April 17), 1,200 doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available at the Taipei Main Station. Taipei City Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) encouraged citizens to get their vaccines as the city has plenty.

In Pingtung County, people began lining up at the Pingtung Train Station vaccination site as early as 5 a.m., per Liberty Times. Queues reportedly reached 400-500 meters in length, and an unnamed man was quoted as saying he waited “two full hours” before it was his turn.

Others in line told Liberty Times that they decided to vaccinate due to the growing number of places that require proof of vaccination for entry. Around one-third of those lining up for shots were reportedly getting their first or second dose.

Over 750 people received vaccines at the Pingtung Train Station in the morning alone. The local health department is currently discussing whether it will open up more vaccination sites.
COVID-19
vaccine
vaccination
Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC
Taipei Station
Pingtung Train Station
Moderna
Astra Zeneca

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's FORA announces big price cuts for COVID at-home test kit
Taiwan's FORA announces big price cuts for COVID at-home test kit
2022/04/16 12:03
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
2022/04/15 21:11
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 412 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 412 schools
2022/04/15 20:39
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
2022/04/15 09:58
63% of Taiwan employers mull reintroduction of work from home
63% of Taiwan employers mull reintroduction of work from home
2022/04/14 17:45

Updated : 2022-04-16 21:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors