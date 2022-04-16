Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After seeing weeks of low vaccination turnouts despite the Central Epidemic Control Center’s (CECC) urging, vaccination sites across Taiwan have seen crowds returning as the case count for COVID-19 rises.

According to CECC statistics, 155,991 people in Taiwan received vaccines on Friday (April 15), which is more than twice the number of people on March 15, when only 63,053 showed up despite rewards and incentives.

CNA reported that on Saturday (April 16), over 1,000 people lined up at Taipei Main Station for walk-in vaccination; only 93 people had registered online for an appointment beforehand. The site had originally prepared 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but due to high demand, it made urgent arrangements for 300 extra doses, which also quickly ran out.

On Sunday (April 17), 1,200 doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available at the Taipei Main Station. Taipei City Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) encouraged citizens to get their vaccines as the city has plenty.

In Pingtung County, people began lining up at the Pingtung Train Station vaccination site as early as 5 a.m., per Liberty Times. Queues reportedly reached 400-500 meters in length, and an unnamed man was quoted as saying he waited “two full hours” before it was his turn.

Others in line told Liberty Times that they decided to vaccinate due to the growing number of places that require proof of vaccination for entry. Around one-third of those lining up for shots were reportedly getting their first or second dose.

Over 750 people received vaccines at the Pingtung Train Station in the morning alone. The local health department is currently discussing whether it will open up more vaccination sites.