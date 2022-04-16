Alexa
Taiwan passes laws to enhance IPR protections

Revisions to the Copyright Act, Trademark Act, and Patent Act designed to close regulatory gap with CPTPP

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/16 17:41
Fake Vans shoes on Shopee in 2020. 

Fake Vans shoes on Shopee in 2020.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top law making body passed amendments to copyright, trademark, and patent laws on Friday (April 15), thereby boosting the nation's bid to join a major trading bloc with higher standards for intellectual property rights (IPRs) protection.

Revisions to the Copyright Act, Trademark Act, and Patent Act will close the regulatory gap with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Specifically, amendments to the Copyright Act include making digital copyright infringement and illegal streaming of content eligible for a trial upon the prosecutor's request, as well as defining what constitutes an infringement.

Trademark infringement violations expand to the acts of showcasing, exporting or importing labels or packages that imitate a trademark. Also, the revision increases the liability for involuntary negligence of infringements.
