Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan bans import of pesticide tied to neurological harm in children

Total ban on pesticide products containing chlorpyrifos set to start on Jan. 1, 2026

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/16 15:29
Chlorpyrifos is a widely used insect killer.

Chlorpyrifos is a widely used insect killer. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A ban on imports of chlorpyrifos, one of the nation's most common pesticides, took effect on Friday (April 15).

The country is set to phase out all pesticide products made with the chemical compound, which is believed to cause neurological damage in children. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at a meeting on Friday the annual use of extremely hazardous pesticides, including chlorpyrifos, decreased by 73% over four years to 375 tons in 2021.

Starting July 1, 2021, buyers of high-risk pesticides are required to provide real-name information before the purchase, as part of the country's efforts to address the issue of pesticide overuse.

In addition to an entry ban for chlorpyrifos, the government is demanding that border control agencies combat smuggling of the hazardous chemical compound that eradicates insects like mosquitos and cockroaches. It is also used in Taiwan's agricultural and livestock business, with minimal residue limits of 2 ppm for beef, 0.01 ppm for dairy products, and 0.05 ppm for eggs.

Su Tseng-chang urged the agricultural authorities to speed up development of less harmful or low-risk alternatives for local farmers. A total ban on chlorpyrifos is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026, which includes locally-produced pesticides containing the harmful substance.

Domestic environmental groups and public health experts have warned that exposure to the chemical compound can lead to bowel diseases, muscle twitching, a coma, or even death. Overseas studies have linked exposure to the pesticide to reduced IQs, neurological and developmental problems in children.
chlorpyrifos
pesticide

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Consumers’ Foundation finds excess pesticides on Japanese and local strawberries
Taiwan Consumers’ Foundation finds excess pesticides on Japanese and local strawberries
2022/03/11 16:05
Taiwan FDA starts batch-by-batch inspections of strawberries from Japan
Taiwan FDA starts batch-by-batch inspections of strawberries from Japan
2022/02/22 15:47
Godiva ice creams with excessive levels of pesticide pulled from shelves in Taiwan
Godiva ice creams with excessive levels of pesticide pulled from shelves in Taiwan
2021/12/11 11:06
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
2021/05/11 20:59
Taiwan finds pesticide in 800 boxes of apples from US
Taiwan finds pesticide in 800 boxes of apples from US
2021/03/23 16:22

Updated : 2022-04-16 16:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors