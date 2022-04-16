Taiwan bans import of pesticide tied to neurological harm in children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A ban on imports of chlorpyrifos, one of the nation's most common pesticides, took effect on Friday (April 15).

The country is set to phase out all pesticide products made with the chemical compound, which is believed to cause neurological damage in children. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at a meeting on Friday the annual use of extremely hazardous pesticides, including chlorpyrifos, decreased by 73% over four years to 375 tons in 2021.

Starting July 1, 2021, buyers of high-risk pesticides are required to provide real-name information before the purchase, as part of the country's efforts to address the issue of pesticide overuse.

In addition to an entry ban for chlorpyrifos, the government is demanding that border control agencies combat smuggling of the hazardous chemical compound that eradicates insects like mosquitos and cockroaches. It is also used in Taiwan's agricultural and livestock business, with minimal residue limits of 2 ppm for beef, 0.01 ppm for dairy products, and 0.05 ppm for eggs.

Su Tseng-chang urged the agricultural authorities to speed up development of less harmful or low-risk alternatives for local farmers. A total ban on chlorpyrifos is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026, which includes locally-produced pesticides containing the harmful substance.

Domestic environmental groups and public health experts have warned that exposure to the chemical compound can lead to bowel diseases, muscle twitching, a coma, or even death. Overseas studies have linked exposure to the pesticide to reduced IQs, neurological and developmental problems in children.