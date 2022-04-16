Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 1,199 local COVID-19 infections and 152 imported cases on Saturday (April 16), while the death tally remained unchanged at 854, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The 1,199 new local cases include 575 males and 623 females from under 5 to 99 years old, and one still under investigation. A total of 672 cases were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City recorded 434 cases, Taipei City 206, Taoyuan City 159, Keelung City 92, Kaohsiung City 60, Hualien County 55, Taichung City 40, Yilan County 39, Tainan City 29, Changhua County 16, Hsinchu County 15, Miaoli and Pingtung counties 12, Hsinchu City 10, Taitung County 7, Nantou and Yunlin counties 5, Chiayi City 2, and Chiayi County 1.

Of the 7,752 local COVID cases recorded in 2022, 7,713 showed no or mild symptoms (99.5%), 36 showed medium symptoms (0.46%), and three showed severe symptoms (0.04%). The latest severe COVID case reported on Saturday is 2 years old and being treated, according to deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞)."

The new imported cases included 66 males and 86 females, ranging in age from younger than 5 to 79 and arriving in Taiwan between Feb. 24 and April 15. They include four arrivals from Vietnam, three from South Korea, two each from Indonesia and Thailand, one each from Singapore and the U.S., and 139 still under investigation.

Taiwan’s latest total of 33,205 coronavirus cases includes 23,551 domestic cases and 96,00 imported ones. A total of 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, while 14 cases are still under investigation.

The 854 fatalities from the pandemic include 840 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei 322. A total of 193 people have been removed as confirmed cases.