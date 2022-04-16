Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases

CECC reports 152 imported cases, first severe COVID case under age of 5

  764
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/16 14:22
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 1,199 local COVID-19 infections and 152 imported cases on Saturday (April 16), while the death tally remained unchanged at 854, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The 1,199 new local cases include 575 males and 623 females from under 5 to 99 years old, and one still under investigation. A total of 672 cases were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City recorded 434 cases, Taipei City 206, Taoyuan City 159, Keelung City 92, Kaohsiung City 60, Hualien County 55, Taichung City 40, Yilan County 39, Tainan City 29, Changhua County 16, Hsinchu County 15, Miaoli and Pingtung counties 12, Hsinchu City 10, Taitung County 7, Nantou and Yunlin counties 5, Chiayi City 2, and Chiayi County 1.

Of the 7,752 local COVID cases recorded in 2022, 7,713 showed no or mild symptoms (99.5%), 36 showed medium symptoms (0.46%), and three showed severe symptoms (0.04%). The latest severe COVID case reported on Saturday is 2 years old and being treated, according to deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞)."

The new imported cases included 66 males and 86 females, ranging in age from younger than 5 to 79 and arriving in Taiwan between Feb. 24 and April 15. They include four arrivals from Vietnam, three from South Korea, two each from Indonesia and Thailand, one each from Singapore and the U.S., and 139 still under investigation.

Taiwan’s latest total of 33,205 coronavirus cases includes 23,551 domestic cases and 96,00 imported ones. A total of 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, while 14 cases are still under investigation.

The 854 fatalities from the pandemic include 840 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei 322. A total of 193 people have been removed as confirmed cases.
COVID-19
Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC
local cases
local infections
imported cases
asymptomatic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
2022/04/15 21:11
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 412 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 412 schools
2022/04/15 20:39
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
2022/04/15 09:58
63% of Taiwan employers mull reintroduction of work from home
63% of Taiwan employers mull reintroduction of work from home
2022/04/14 17:45
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
2022/04/14 15:51

Updated : 2022-04-16 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors