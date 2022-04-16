Trejo's 3-run homer leads Rockies over Cubs 6-5

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, slides into second base with an RBI double as Colorado Rockies shortstop Alan Trejo turns to apply the tag duri... Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, slides into second base with an RBI double as Colorado Rockies shortstop Alan Trejo turns to apply the tag during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After giving up a two-run double to Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, right, confers with pitching coach T... After giving up a two-run double to Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, right, confers with pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and catcher Willson Contreras during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Scott Effross works against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Den... Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Scott Effross works against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo gestures to the dugout as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs pitcher Mar... Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo gestures to the dugout as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo during the fourt... Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard watches his two-run double off Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, ... Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard watches his two-run double off Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Friday night.

C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team.

Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Daniel Bard, the Rockies' sixth pitcher, got three outs for his second save.

Chicago went ahead with two runs in the second and another in the third.

The Rockies got to Stroman in the fourth. Sam Hilliard had a two-run double down the right-field line, Garrett Hampson walked and Trejo homered into the left-field seats.

Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but Cron hit a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

Patrick Wisdom hit a two-out RBI double in the nnt before Alfonso Rivas popped out.

SUZUKI GETS A BREATHER

Cubs rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki got a day off from the starting lineup. He pinch hit in the fifth with runners on second and third but was intentionally walked. Suzuki, the two-time Japan Central League batting champion, is hitting .364 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) is getting closer to returning, manager David Ross said Friday. “Throwing’s going well. Ground balls are going well. He feels good,” Ross said. “He feels like he’s at 85 percent with the arm. So, I don’t think he’s that far away. It’s just getting back to the swings.”

Rockies: RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Lucas Gilbreath threw a simulated game Friday. Stephenson and Gilbreath are currently on the COVID-19 injured list.

UP NEXT

Chicago RHP Mark Leiter Jr. will make his first start since 2017 and first appearance since 2018 when he takes the mound on Saturday night. The Rockies will send RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 2.70) against the Cubs in his second start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports