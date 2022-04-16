Burger homers, Cease deals for White Sox in 3-2 vs Rays

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, bottom, is safe at first as Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, of South Korea, misses the throw during the fi... Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, bottom, is safe at first as Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, of South Korea, misses the throw during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Ji-Man Choi during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game ag... Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Ji-Man Choi during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson steals second base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Chicago, Friday,... Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson steals second base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco runs to first after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago... Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco runs to first after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is tagged out by Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at second during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicag... Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is tagged out by Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at second during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, April ... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Friday night.

Cease (2-0) struck out eight and allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored, and Chicago improved to 5-2 for its best start since 2016.

Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz doubled in runs off reliever Aaron Bummer in Tampa Bay’s third straight loss. The Rays have dropped four of five after starting the season 3-0.

Cease gave up three hits and two walks but was otherwise overwhelming coming off a strong season debut in Detroit on Sunday. The right-hander threw 91 pitches before Bummer entered with two outs in the sixth and Brandon Lowe on first. Choi and Diaz hit consecutive doubles to get Tampa Bay on the board.

The 26-year-old Burger was a first-round pick in 2017 but didn't play at all between 2018-20 due to injuries and the pandemic. He reached the majors last year for 15 games and now has a pair of two-hit games in five appearances this season.

Kendall Graveman fanned two in a perfect eighth. Liam Hendriks tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Drew Rasmussen (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second when Sheets scored from third on Rasmussen’s wild pitch.

Burger hit Rasmussen’s first pitch in the third deep to left center for his first homer this season and a 2-0 lead. Burger singled in Garcia during the fifth to make it 3-0.

Rays right fielder Brett Phillips made a diving catch to rob Yasmani Grandal of a hit in the sixth inning.

CHICAGO SOJOURN

The Rays are scheduled to play six straight games in Chicago. Tampa Bay faces the White Sox for three over the weekend, then moves to the Wrigley Field for three with the Cubs next week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (left groin tightness) could rejoin the Rays next week, manager Kevin Cash said. Yarbrough hasn’t pitched yet this season.

White Sox: Slugger Eloy Jiménez returned to the lineup in left field. He left Wednesday’s game against Seattle in the fifth inning after fouling a ball off his left ankle and sat out Thursday. ... INF Josh Harrison (sore back) could return on Saturday, manager Tony La Russa said.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00) faces White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 2.25) on Saturday. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will make his second start with the Rays after signing one-year, $8 million contract as a free agent. The 36-year-old threw 4 2/3 innings and 87 pitches in an 8-0 win over Baltimore last Sunday.

