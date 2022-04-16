Alexa
Russia warns US of 'unpredictable consequences' amid latest arms shipment to Ukraine: report

By REUTERS
2022/04/16 09:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, ...

Russia has warned the United States that there will be "unpredictable consequences" if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

In Moscow, a foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed Russia had sent diplomatic notes to the United States and other nations about supplying weapons to Ukraine but did not say what the messages contained, Interfax news agency reported.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the Post quoted Russia saying in a note to the United States.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and David Ljunggren;Editing by Conor Humphries and Sandra Maler)
Kremlin

Updated : 2022-04-16 09:31 GMT+08:00

