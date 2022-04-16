Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Radical women take over Mexico City street, assault motorist

By Associated Press
2022/04/16 06:04
Radical women take over Mexico City street, assault motorist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s human rights agency demanded an investigation Friday after about a half dozen masked women dressed in black attacked a woman’s car with hammers and metal pipes.

The National Human Rights Commission said the assailants belonged to a group of radical feminists who took over one of the commission’s office buildings 1 1/2 years ago in Mexico City's downtown historic district.

The female driver said the women demanded money Thursday for allowing her to drive down the street, which is where the commission's still occupied offices are located.

Mexico City prosecutors said they were investigating the attack as a robbery case as well as the infliction of damage because the car's windows were bashed out.

In security camera footage, one of the assailants carrying a megaphone and a hammer shouts, “You know what the procedure is,” apparently referring to the “toll” that the attackers were charging.

Members of a group of masked feminists calling themselves “The Black Bloc” have regularly smashed windows at buildings and bus stops during marches called over the last three years protesting the killings of women.

In September 2020, the group took over the human rights commission's offices along with relatives of crime victims. The victims' families were demanding that their cases be investigated.

The commission said it has been working with the families to meet their demands.

But the commission said it was not the first time that passersby had been victimized by the group of radicals.

“The National Commission is concerned by the events that have happened around the site. A number of victims have filed complaints and publicly documented” attacks, the commission said in a statement. It urged Mexico City authorities to end the occupation.

Updated : 2022-04-16 08:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID