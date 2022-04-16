Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mother sues Virginia troopers who killed her son in chase

By Associated Press
2022/04/16 04:31
Mother sues Virginia troopers who killed her son in chase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mother of a Black 18-year-old fatally shot by police after a chase last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two state troopers.

LaToya Benton, the mother of Xzavier Hill, filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond without legal representation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. She said at a news conference that other attorneys had declined to take her case but she hopes one will come forward to assist.

“I filed the lawsuit today to get some accountability for my son," she said.

State police spokesperson Corinne Geller told the newspaper the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Hill, of Charlottesville, was fatally shot in January 2021 after a traffic chase along Interstate 64 outside of Richmond. Authorities said the troopers fired their weapons after Hill displayed a firearm.

A grand jury convened by a local prosecutor was unanimous last year in determining that criminal charges against the troopers were not warranted and that the use of deadly force was justified.

Benton's lawsuit alleges that the troopers used excessive force and that the shooting was motivated at least in part by the fact that Hill was Black.

Benton is seeking $60 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Updated : 2022-04-16 06:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID