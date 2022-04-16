Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 18

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, April 19

The International Monetary Fund issues its World Economic Outlook report, 9 a.m.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 20

WASHINGTON— National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 21

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 22

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.