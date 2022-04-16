Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Inter beats Spezia to top Serie A ahead of AC Milan-Genoa

By DANIELLA MATAR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/16 03:18
Inter's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and Inter M...
Spezia's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, left, and Inter's Edin Dzeko battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and ...
Spezia's Kelvin Amian, right, and Inter's Nicolo Barella battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and Inter ...

Inter's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and Inter M...

Spezia's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, left, and Inter's Edin Dzeko battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and ...

Spezia's Kelvin Amian, right, and Inter's Nicolo Barella battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Calcio Spezia and Inter ...

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A after a comfortable 3-1 win at Spezia on Friday.

Substitute Lautaro Martínez returned from suspension in the second half to seemingly seal the win after Marcelo Brozović opened the scoring.

However, Spezia captain Giulio Maggiore set up a nervy finale when he halved the deficit with a fine strike into the top left corner in the 88th minute, but Alexis Sánchez secured the result in stoppage time.

Inter moved a point clear of city rival AC Milan, which hosted relegation-threatened Genoa late Friday. Inter still has to play a postponed match against Bologna.

Inter also hosts Milan in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri struggled to get going on a balmy day in Spezia and almost conceded early but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović rushed off his line and grabbed the ball following a wayward interception from teammate Ivan Perišić.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 31st with its first shot on goal. Brozović started and finished the move as he chipped a pass into the area to Danilo D’Ambrosio, who nodded it back for the Croatia midfielder to drive into the top left corner.

Martínez, who miss last weekend’s win over Hellas Verona due to suspension, came off the bench on the hour mark and doubled his side’s lead 13 minutes later.

Perišić ran onto a cross-field pass to the left flank and cut inside before whipping in a low cross which Martínez flicked into the far corner with his back to goal.

Spezia strove to find the equalizer after Maggiore's goal but Inter sealed the match with almost the last kick of the game. The referee waved play on after a foul on Sánchez and the Inter forward got back up to fire a Martínez assist into the bottom left corner.

There was a somewhat bizarre incident involving Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola. He came on in the 60th but the referee spotted his large earring and ordered him to remove it. Nzola spent several minutes fiddling with it on the touchline, aided by Spezia staff, but couldn’t remove it and had to be substituted, 10 minutes after coming onto the field.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-16 04:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID