UEFA trains Albanian police for Conference League final

By Associated Press
2022/04/16 01:05
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — UEFA has completed its training of Albanian police and local law enforcement for the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana next month.

UEFA has been offering security training for several months for the first UEFA final to be staged in Albania, the Albania Football Association said on Friday.

The Europa Conference League final at the National Arena (Arena Kombetare) was awarded in 2020. The 22,000-seat stadium opened in November 2019, built with the help of UEFA’s HatTrick football development program, on the site of the former Qemal Stafa Stadium in the center of the capital.

The winner of the final on May 25 will earn a place in the Europa League next season if it hasn't qualified for the Champions League.

The Europa Conference League is at the semifinal stage: Leicester vs. Roma, and Feyenoord vs. Marseille.

Updated : 2022-04-16 02:53 GMT+08:00

