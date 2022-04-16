Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

George in health and safety protocols, out of play-in game

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/16 01:00
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketba...

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketba...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night, according to a team spokesman.

Dennis Rogers said George is unavailable for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.

George's absence is a huge blow to the Clippers' hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the first play-in game. That defeat cost the Clippers the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Besides George, the Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who hasn't played all season while rehabbing from an ACL tear.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-16 02:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Doctor on Taiwan’s Lanyu finds bikini photos work better to convey safety tips to visitors
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 311 schools
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID