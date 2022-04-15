Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 W-1 4-3 0-0
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-2 4-3 0-0
Toronto 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 2-1 2-2
Boston 3 3 .500 ½ ½ 3-3 W-2 0-0 3-3
Baltimore 1 5 .167 1-5 L-2 1-2 0-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 2-1 2-1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-4 0-0 4-2
Detroit 3 4 .429 1 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0
Kansas City 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-4 2-3 0-1
Minnesota 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-2 2-4 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Oakland 4 3 .571 ½ _ 4-3 W-2 0-0 4-3
Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1
Seattle 3 4 .429 1 3-4 W-1 0-0 3-4
Texas 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-2 0-0 5-2
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-3 3-3 0-1
Atlanta 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-2 3-4 0-1
Washington 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-1 1-3 2-2
Miami 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 1-0 1-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1
St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-1 0-1
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½ ½ 4-3 W-3 1-0 3-3
Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 W-2 2-1 1-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 2-5 L-3 0-2 2-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 2-2 2-0
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-3 1-0 3-2
San Francisco 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-2 4-2 0-0
San Diego 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-1 1-0 4-3
Arizona 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

Friday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.