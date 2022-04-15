NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 31-6-0 21-9-6 15-2-2 x-Carolina 75 48 19 8 104 247 180 27-8-4 21-11-4 13-8-1 x-Toronto 74 48 20 6 102 286 229 27-8-2 21-12-4 13-7-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 48 21 6 102 231 191 24-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 74 45 21 8 98 243 208 23-7-6 22-14-2 13-7-3 x-Pittsburgh 76 43 22 11 97 253 213 21-12-5 22-10-6 13-8-3 Boston 74 45 24 5 95 231 202 22-13-2 23-11-3 15-6-1 Washington 74 41 23 10 92 252 219 19-15-5 22-8-5 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 73 34 30 9 77 203 206 19-13-4 15-17-5 13-7-2 Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 19-15-4 16-18-2 9-16-0 Detroit 74 29 35 10 68 213 281 18-14-7 11-21-3 7-12-3 Buffalo 76 27 38 11 65 210 272 14-18-6 13-20-5 8-13-4 Ottawa 74 28 40 6 62 200 239 13-21-3 15-19-3 10-11-2 New Jersey 74 26 42 6 58 228 274 16-17-4 10-25-2 9-13-2 Philadelphia 74 23 40 11 57 190 269 13-19-6 10-21-5 7-14-4 Montreal 74 20 43 11 51 193 284 10-21-4 10-22-7 8-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 74 54 14 6 114 287 202 30-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3 p-Calgary 74 45 20 9 99 259 187 22-9-7 23-11-2 15-8-2 c-Minnesota 73 46 21 6 98 271 225 26-7-2 20-14-4 11-9-2 c-St. Louis 74 44 20 10 98 274 211 25-9-4 19-11-6 14-5-3 p-Edmonton 75 43 26 6 92 260 235 23-12-1 20-14-5 18-5-0 Nashville 74 42 27 5 89 237 214 23-13-0 19-14-5 14-6-1 Dallas 74 42 27 5 89 217 220 23-10-3 19-17-2 14-8-3 p-Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 18-16-4 21-11-6 9-10-3 Vegas 75 41 29 5 87 244 222 21-14-3 20-15-2 16-6-2 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 17-14-6 20-14-4 11-5-6 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 19-15-3 16-13-8 13-6-6 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 16-17-5 13-16-9 10-10-3 San Jose 73 29 33 11 69 190 234 16-16-5 13-17-6 8-10-4 Chicago 74 25 38 11 61 199 264 12-20-6 13-18-5 4-14-6 Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255 12-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0 Arizona 74 22 47 5 49 182 278 10-25-1 12-22-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2

Detroit 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Toronto 7, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Nashville 0

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Chicago 5, San Jose 4, SO

Vegas 6, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.