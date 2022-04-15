Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 73 52 15 6 110 305 216 31-6-0 21-9-6 15-2-2
x-Carolina 75 48 19 8 104 247 180 27-8-4 21-11-4 13-8-1
x-Toronto 74 48 20 6 102 286 229 27-8-2 21-12-4 13-7-1
x-N.Y. Rangers 75 48 21 6 102 231 191 24-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1
x-Tampa Bay 74 45 21 8 98 243 208 23-7-6 22-14-2 13-7-3
x-Pittsburgh 76 43 22 11 97 253 213 21-12-5 22-10-6 13-8-3
Boston 74 45 24 5 95 231 202 22-13-2 23-11-3 15-6-1
Washington 74 41 23 10 92 252 219 19-15-5 22-8-5 16-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 73 34 30 9 77 203 206 19-13-4 15-17-5 13-7-2
Columbus 74 35 33 6 76 240 274 19-15-4 16-18-2 9-16-0
Detroit 74 29 35 10 68 213 281 18-14-7 11-21-3 7-12-3
Buffalo 76 27 38 11 65 210 272 14-18-6 13-20-5 8-13-4
Ottawa 74 28 40 6 62 200 239 13-21-3 15-19-3 10-11-2
New Jersey 74 26 42 6 58 228 274 16-17-4 10-25-2 9-13-2
Philadelphia 74 23 40 11 57 190 269 13-19-6 10-21-5 7-14-4
Montreal 74 20 43 11 51 193 284 10-21-4 10-22-7 8-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Colorado 74 54 14 6 114 287 202 30-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3
p-Calgary 74 45 20 9 99 259 187 22-9-7 23-11-2 15-8-2
c-Minnesota 73 46 21 6 98 271 225 26-7-2 20-14-4 11-9-2
c-St. Louis 74 44 20 10 98 274 211 25-9-4 19-11-6 14-5-3
p-Edmonton 75 43 26 6 92 260 235 23-12-1 20-14-5 18-5-0
Nashville 74 42 27 5 89 237 214 23-13-0 19-14-5 14-6-1
Dallas 74 42 27 5 89 217 220 23-10-3 19-17-2 14-8-3
p-Los Angeles 76 39 27 10 88 220 225 18-16-4 21-11-6 9-10-3
Vegas 75 41 29 5 87 244 222 21-14-3 20-15-2 16-6-2
Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 17-14-6 20-14-4 11-5-6
Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 19-15-3 16-13-8 13-6-6
Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 16-17-5 13-16-9 10-10-3
San Jose 73 29 33 11 69 190 234 16-16-5 13-17-6 8-10-4
Chicago 74 25 38 11 61 199 264 12-20-6 13-18-5 4-14-6
Seattle 73 23 44 6 52 189 255 12-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0
Arizona 74 22 47 5 49 182 278 10-25-1 12-22-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 6, Buffalo 2

Detroit 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Toronto 7, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Nashville 0

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Chicago 5, San Jose 4, SO

Vegas 6, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-15 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 874 local COVID cases
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
COVID cases who fail to use Taiwan contact tracing app face punishment
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
New Taipei to stop publishing footprints of COVID cases when daily national number hits 1,000
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Q&A with MOFA on visitor visa for relatives of foreign residents in Taiwan
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September