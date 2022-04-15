THROUGH APRIL 14
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|104
|2.07
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|99
|2.09
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|16
|886
|33
|2.23
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|59
|3455
|129
|2.24
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|2715
|106
|2.34
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|83
|2.37
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|115
|2.38
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|36
|2091
|83
|2.38
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|2.42
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1300
|53
|2.45
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|142
|2.46
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|62
|3681
|155
|2.53
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|2.53
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|92
|2.57
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|2.63
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|38
|2072
|91
|2.64
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|153
|2.64
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|124
|2.70
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|41
|2386
|108
|2.72
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|62
|3681
|36
|23
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|35
|17
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|35
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|35
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|35
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|59
|3455
|34
|15
|8
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|34
|18
|6
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|34
|11
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|32
|20
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|45
|2622
|29
|12
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|45
|2552
|28
|9
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|27
|25
|10
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|26
|13
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|52
|2905
|25
|19
|6
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|42
|2443
|25
|11
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|51
|2982
|24
|22
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|2715
|24
|15
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|42
|2469
|23
|16
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|23
|10
|2
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|23
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|99
|1401
|.934
|34
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|115
|1440
|.926
|35
|9
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|104
|1294
|.926
|35
|13
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|2715
|106
|1314
|.925
|24
|15
|7
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|83
|1021
|.925
|23
|6
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|59
|3455
|129
|1527
|.922
|34
|15
|8
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|62
|3681
|155
|1817
|.921
|36
|23
|3
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|16
|886
|33
|383
|.921
|9
|3
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|1573
|.919
|34
|18
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|41
|2265
|103
|1162
|.919
|19
|16
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|153
|1706
|.918
|32
|20
|6
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|667
|.917
|11
|7
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|142
|1561
|.917
|35
|17
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|36
|2091
|83
|899
|.915
|20
|12
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|44
|2428
|113
|1205
|.914
|18
|16
|8
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|1064
|.914
|26
|13
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1613
|77
|819
|.914
|9
|15
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1300
|53
|553
|.913
|12
|5
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|92
|957
|.912
|23
|10
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|59
|3455
|9
|34
|15
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|2715
|6
|24
|15
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|5
|35
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|4
|27
|25
|10
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|62
|3681
|4
|36
|23
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|4
|34
|18
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|4
|35
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|51
|2982
|4
|24
|22
|5
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|4
|34
|11
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|45
|2552
|4
|28
|9
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|54
|2972
|3
|19
|21
|9
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|3
|35
|6
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|40
|2121
|3
|22
|10
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|36
|2112
|3
|20
|14
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|36
|2091
|3
|20
|12
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|38
|2072
|3
|18
|11
|5
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|3
|11
|7
|3