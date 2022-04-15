Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;WSW;8;84%;68%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;WNW;8;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;73;49;Mostly sunny;77;50;NW;6;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;62;55;Mostly sunny;63;53;SW;11;68%;11%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;58;43;Partly sunny;60;40;E;11;62%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;44;31;Mainly cloudy;45;31;SE;6;52%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;70;56;Clouds and sun;68;53;WSW;8;51%;68%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;78;46;Breezy in the a.m.;71;45;NNW;12;33%;81%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;74;53;Increasing clouds;76;57;SSE;6;60%;26%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;72;52;Some sun, pleasant;71;55;NNE;5;41%;85%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;Mostly cloudy;72;54;S;4;67%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;84;55;Hazy sunshine;86;58;NW;11;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSW;5;66%;46%;11

Bangalore, India;Some sun, less humid;89;72;Partly sunny;92;70;NE;6;56%;28%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;Remaining very warm;97;83;S;7;53%;56%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Sunshine, pleasant;69;55;N;5;65%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SSW;9;11%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;75;50;A couple of showers;65;40;N;9;58%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;50;34;Clouds and sun;53;30;NE;8;59%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;69;54;A little p.m. rain;70;53;SE;6;70%;90%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;81;64;A t-storm around;80;64;ESE;7;72%;49%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;65;46;Windy and cooler;52;38;N;19;52%;16%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny;61;38;ESE;7;65%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;75;44;A couple of showers;73;41;ENE;6;57%;98%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;68;43;A couple of showers;59;35;NE;8;64%;84%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;67;52;Mostly sunny;71;55;ENE;6;73%;7%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;64;A morning t-storm;80;64;NNE;5;54%;82%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;64;45;Partly sunny;64;43;WSW;8;40%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;NE;12;23%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;57;Sunny and beautiful;71;53;SE;14;43%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;65;A stray thunderstorm;86;67;SSE;3;61%;57%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;85;Cloudy and very warm;100;85;S;10;70%;17%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy with a shower;50;37;Partly sunny, chilly;48;37;N;14;40%;8%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;S;9;72%;64%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;50;32;Partly sunny;53;33;WNW;4;64%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;76;66;Sunshine and nice;76;66;NNW;12;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sun and clouds;84;71;Mostly cloudy;83;63;NNW;9;58%;55%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;SSW;9;88%;81%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;104;75;Hazy sun and hot;104;77;NNE;5;21%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;65;33;Becoming cloudy;62;41;SW;8;43%;16%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;104;80;Strong p.m. t-storms;101;79;SE;15;57%;88%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSE;4;76%;77%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;62;42;Mostly cloudy;61;47;SSE;12;71%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;83;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;62;NNE;7;22%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;59;Sunny and nice;69;61;WNW;4;62%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray shower;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;NNE;9;87%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;64;A stray t-shower;80;61;ENE;8;61%;49%;9

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;ESE;8;64%;63%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;42;29;Clouds and sun;43;29;NW;8;64%;8%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;ESE;8;73%;89%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;82;70;Partly sunny;81;68;ENE;11;59%;44%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;84;72;Breezy with a shower;82;71;NE;16;61%;71%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;101;80;Partly sunny;100;79;S;5;33%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;Sunshine, very warm;95;68;N;9;25%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;65;39;Clouds and sun;71;45;ENE;4;68%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;ENE;6;65%;58%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;Plenty of sunshine;91;78;NNW;10;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;60;53;E;8;89%;97%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warmer;81;49;Not as warm;72;53;NNW;6;18%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Not as hot;98;79;Warm, turning breezy;96;80;WSW;13;50%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;86;62;Sunshine, pleasant;87;61;S;7;34%;1%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;105;81;Mostly sunny;105;81;N;8;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;66;46;A little rain;51;38;N;10;77%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;87;75;Showers around;86;75;NE;13;63%;92%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;74;A t-storm around;89;73;ESE;5;70%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;83;Clouds and sun;95;81;S;11;59%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;NNW;4;69%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;61;33;Mostly sunny, mild;61;33;NNW;9;31%;2%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A shower or two;90;77;SW;5;70%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;68;60;Clearing;67;60;SSE;8;82%;15%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;54;NNW;6;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun, mild;70;46;Partly sunny;66;46;E;8;62%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;71;54;Clouds breaking;68;53;SSW;8;62%;6%;8

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;S;7;74%;65%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;72;50;Sunny and warm;76;48;N;4;47%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;91;83;A t-storm around;92;84;SSW;9;65%;65%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SE;3;82%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;More sun than clouds;91;78;Brief p.m. showers;90;78;ESE;6;64%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;79;57;Mostly sunny;80;63;NNE;8;50%;5%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;N;6;29%;26%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;75;Partly sunny;83;76;E;10;67%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of rain;57;36;Rain and snow shower;43;31;NNE;14;63%;89%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;93;78;Partly sunny;93;80;S;9;61%;18%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;68;53;Clouds and sun, nice;70;56;ENE;6;68%;28%;4

Montreal, Canada;A couple of showers;56;37;Cloudy;46;34;NNW;5;48%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;55;44;Cloudy, rain, cooler;49;30;NW;6;75%;97%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;80;Mostly sunny;89;80;NW;8;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;Nice with some sun;84;61;NE;8;52%;44%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;66;54;A shower in the p.m.;67;42;NW;10;49%;88%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;Mainly cloudy;79;51;ESE;8;32%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Lots of sun, mild;63;38;Partly sunny;66;45;S;11;51%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;64;51;Partly sunny;61;44;N;11;46%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Milder with sunshine;53;31;Partly sunny;58;33;SSE;5;59%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;55;33;Becoming cloudy;47;30;NW;11;45%;52%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;E;11;71%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;7;72%;49%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;ENE;8;72%;73%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;70;50;Mostly sunny;67;45;E;8;60%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;S;12;66%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;80;SSE;6;67%;89%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;NE;10;77%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;91;69;A heavy shower;89;67;E;6;56%;88%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;56;38;Cooler;50;33;N;9;47%;3%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;65;35;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;S;8;45%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;70;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;54;SE;8;70%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;75;58;Sunny and very warm;81;54;ENE;12;47%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;89;76;A morning shower;89;76;E;7;70%;96%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;50;44;Periods of rain;48;40;SSE;15;90%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;44;34;Periods of sun;44;29;NNE;13;63%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, less humid;76;68;A morning shower;76;67;WNW;8;67%;74%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;91;79;Hotter with sunshine;97;71;NNE;10;18%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;74;46;Partly sunny;74;50;N;7;62%;81%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;45;35;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;29;NE;16;53%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;58;51;A morning shower;61;46;W;18;58%;41%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;A stray t-shower;82;65;ENE;9;67%;47%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;73;A few showers;83;74;ESE;13;73%;90%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thundershower;78;65;A shower or two;76;65;NW;6;84%;89%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sun, some clouds;81;60;NNW;6;19%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;67;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;SSW;4;48%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;85;69;A couple of showers;85;69;N;5;78%;95%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Lots of sun, warmer;77;50;Sunshine and warm;78;49;NNW;6;68%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;52;37;A bit of rain;49;37;S;7;69%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder;66;42;Plenty of sun;65;41;WSW;6;47%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;63;52;Cloudy and cool;61;50;NE;8;45%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;90;78;NNE;5;70%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;73;43;Showers around;69;47;NE;6;49%;94%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;E;15;64%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;50;26;Periods of sun;54;35;SW;5;48%;31%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;N;7;67%;28%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;66;64;A shower in the a.m.;73;65;E;10;64%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;42;33;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;WSW;8;64%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;85;60;Warm with some sun;87;63;ENE;7;29%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;64;39;Partly sunny;63;41;NE;8;48%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;77;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;54;W;7;34%;69%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;Partly sunny;73;61;NNE;8;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;Showers around;78;59;ENE;5;52%;94%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cool with rain;57;48;Cloudy and cool;57;45;E;10;80%;25%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy;51;36;An afternoon shower;44;31;NNW;15;64%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;72;60;Sun and clouds;68;59;NW;9;74%;90%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A downpour;67;56;Cloudy;68;56;WNW;12;66%;57%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;48;11;Sunny;47;15;NW;8;35%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;51;35;A morning shower;52;41;ESE;5;44%;57%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;65;49;Cooler;54;41;NNW;11;45%;10%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;102;78;Very hot;100;77;ESE;5;45%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;54;34;Rain/snow showers;46;28;NNE;13;54%;88%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with showers;59;38;Rain/snow showers;51;33;N;15;46%;84%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;61;57;Partly sunny, windy;65;54;E;26;73%;28%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;Sunshine and warm;100;80;WSW;7;45%;7%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;37;Mostly cloudy;59;37;NE;4;44%;11%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-15 22:17 GMT+08:00

