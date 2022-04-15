Taiwan reports class suspensions due to COVID at 412 schools

COVID had forced 412 schools to suspend at least part of their classes, the Ministry of Education said Friday. COVID had forced 412 schools to suspend at least part of their classes, the Ministry of Education said Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 412 schools had suspended at least part of their classes due to COVID-19, while a total of 2,525 had been infected, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday (April 15).

The numbers, announced during the evening, did not include the latest incidents, including COVID-positive tests for 14 teachers and students at the prestigious Taipei First Girls High School, which would go online next week, according to the Liberty Times. The school said it planned to resume classes at its buildings on April 25.

Taipei City said Friday that if one student tested positive, his class would cease lessons for 10 days, while if 10 classes had to be suspended, the whole school would not allow students to come in. The central government announced new national criteria earlier.

The 412 schools facing suspensions of at least some classes were located in 18 counties and cities, with only landlocked Nantou County and the outlying island counties of Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang spared so far.

The list included 70 kindergartens, 167 elementary schools, 53 junior high schools, 72 senior high schools, and 50 colleges and universities. The total number of students infected with COVID since April 20, 2021 rose to 2,525, including 1,855 local cases.

