Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/18/2022

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/15 18:00
Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, April 18

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, April 19

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 20

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 21

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 22

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Updated : 2022-04-15 19:54 GMT+08:00

