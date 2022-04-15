Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/18/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
MONDAY, April 18
Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
TUESDAY, April 19
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
WEDNESDAY, April 20
CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURSDAY, April 21
American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
FRIDAY, April 22
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
