Joe Root resigns as England test cricket captain

England's captain Joe Root leaves the field, caught by West Indies' John Campbell, during day three of their third Test cricket match at the National ... England's captain Joe Root leaves the field, caught by West Indies' John Campbell, during day three of their third Test cricket match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George, Grenada, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

England's captain Joe Root leads his team off the field after losing against West Indies for ten wickets on day four of their third Test cricket match... England's captain Joe Root leads his team off the field after losing against West Indies for ten wickets on day four of their third Test cricket match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George, Grenada, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

LONDON (AP) — Joe Root is stepping down as England’s test cricket captain.

Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 test series defeat to West Indies last month, and the 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia in the winter.

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career," Root said Friday, "but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right."

The 31-year-old Root holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s test captain, his 27 putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.

