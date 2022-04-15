Taiwan's NPAC Chairman Henry Kuo pushes for ESG art sponsorship

Henry Kuo at the National Theater and Concert Hall on Friday. (NPAC photo) Henry Kuo at the National Theater and Concert Hall on Friday. (NPAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan National Performing Arts Center's (NPAC) new chairman Henry Kuo (高志尚) aims to make sponsoring art events newly fashionable.

The I-Mei Foods Co. chairman started his term as Taiwan National Performing Arts Center (NPAC) chair on April 2. NPAC includes three venues and an orchestra, which are the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) in Taipei City, National Taichung Theater, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), and National Symphony Orchestra.

The artistic directors of all three venues were elected to stay in office to complete their second terms. At a press event on Friday (April 15), the artistic director of NTCH Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝), National Taichung Theater’s Joyce Chiou (邱瑗), and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts' Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬) shared their plans for the future.

A well-known classical music and film lover, Kuo said he will use his influence to encourage more business people to invest in great art performances. He observed there are plenty of good venues and international collaboration in Taiwan, and it has world-class talents.

Even so, Kuo noted that it was about time that Taiwan started cultivating new media minds and arts management practices. As such, he said that NPAC would try to inspire young people to think outside the box.

Additionally, and to make up for a budget shortfall, Kuo suggested the Financial Supervisory Commission should categorize company sponsorship of art events as "ESG Enterprises Sustainable Development” since it would improve Taiwan's cultural landscape. He said that Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) has been negotiating with the commission to achieve this.

Kuo mentioned that COVID-19 has affected NPAC's business operations, but nevertheless there was plenty to look forward to. NTCH is well known for its international collaborations and trying out new tech, while National Taichung Theater is planning to build a new media base.

Meanwhile, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts' Chien Wen-pin said the center was now a "place for family and friends so that they can gather around and enjoy life.”