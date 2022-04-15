Video shows Shanghai man shout, 'Down with CCP, down with Xi Jinping'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the ongoing social unrest in Shanghai over its draconian lockdown, video surfaced last week showing a man angrily shouting, "Down with the Communist Party, Down with Xi Jinping."

As an Omicron outbreak began to spread across Shanghai, Pudong District on March 28 initiated a lockdown of the area. On March 30, the Shanghai municipal government placed the entire city under strict lockdown.

The sudden decision caught residents off-guard, with many not able to stock up on food before being forced indoors. The Spartan conditions in quarantine centers and food shortages have spurred many people to take to the streets to air their grievances.

On April 7, Radio Free Asia posted a video on Twitter showing a Shanghai resident furiously shouting at a government official about the city's harsh lockdown measures. Below that video, a Taiwanese-American posted another video showing a Shanghai man with his mask pulled down and shouting, "Down with the Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping."