Democracy activist Lee Ming-che returns to Taiwan after 5 years in China prison

Lee Ming-che is escorted by Taiwanese pandemic workers to a vehicle on his way to quarantine on April 15. Lee Ming-che is escorted by Taiwanese pandemic workers to a vehicle on his way to quarantine on April 15. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) returned home after being imprisoned in China for five years on Friday morning (April 15).

Lee’s plane touched down on Taiwan soil at around 10: 30 a.m., per a CNA report. He took a Xiamen Airlines flight.

He must first complete a mandatory period of quarantine before going free. His wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), released a statement on Thursday (April 14) saying that her husband will not meet with the media or see friends until quarantine has finished. If all goes smoothly, she added, he will speak to the press afterwards.

The activist was arrested in March 2017 when crossing into China's Guangdong Province from Macau to see some friends. He was sentenced to a prison term in November that year after the Chinese authorities convicted him of “subverting state power.”