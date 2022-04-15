Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/15 14:25
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An internationa...
Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday...
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Relatives and friends stand by the coffins of Ukrainian servicemen Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, during a funeral ceremony in a villa...
A woman is seen through a damaged wall hanging her clothes on a makeshift washing line in Ntuzuma, outside of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 1...
A severely malnourished baby receives treatment at a UNICEF-supported stabilization center at Gode Hospital in the Shabelle Zone of the Somali region ...
Red robed climate demonstrators perform outside the Natural History Museum as Extinction Rebellion continues a week of action and outreach in London, ...
APope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, re...
Penitents from the 'Jesus del Via Crucis' gather before their brotherhood's procession in Zamora, Spain, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Arm...
A young couple pose during a video and photography session at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen at centre, clears the water jump on the way to winning Grand National horse race at Aintree, Liverpool, England,...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liver...
Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron arrives to delivers his speech at his election night headq...
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen laughs during a press conference Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Vernon, west of Paris. The thought of an extreme-rig...

APRIL 8 – 14, 2022

From bodies left behind by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha and Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv to the multiple natural disasters striking Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-04-15 16:13 GMT+08:00

