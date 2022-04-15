Alexa
China holds military drills during visit to Taiwan by US Congress members

Chinese defense ministry announced air and sea exercises near Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/15 15:39
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (first right) and his delegation visit Taiwan. 

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (first right) and his delegation visit Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China announced military drills in the waters and airspace near Taiwan Friday (April 15) as a delegation of senior United States Congress members met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

After the expected protests from China’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian (吳謙) announced Friday the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had conducted a variety of exercises by different services in areas close to Taiwan. He did not specify the time and place of the event.

Other officials said the drills involved patrol boats, bombers and fighter jets working in tandem to practice countering unexpected events in the area near Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported. The military officials said the maneuvers were in response to “wrong signals” given by the U.S. to “Taiwan Independence” forces.

The Chinese government accused Washington of having broken its assurances to respect China’s unity and not to support Taiwan Independence.

The congressional delegation, which arrived in Taiwan Thursday (April 14) evening and was scheduled to leave later Friday, consisted of Senators Lindsey Graham, Robert Menendez, Robert Portman, Richard Burr, and Ben Sasse, and Representative Ronny Jackson.
Updated : 2022-04-15 17:43 GMT+08:00

