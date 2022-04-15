Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson, back, and Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate Chiasson's goal against Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka (70) during ... Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson, back, and Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate Chiasson's goal against Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) and Arizona Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok (92) vie for the puck in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka durin... Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) and Arizona Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok (92) vie for the puck in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) and Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate Chiasson's goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NH... Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) and Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate Chiasson's goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Brad Richardson (13) and Arizona Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco (75) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thur... Vancouver Canucks' Brad Richardson (13) and Arizona Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco (75) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save as Arizona Coyotes' Loui Eriksson (21) is checked by Canucks' Sheldon Dries (51) during the... Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save as Arizona Coyotes' Loui Eriksson (21) is checked by Canucks' Sheldon Dries (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin, left, scores against Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursda... Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin, left, scores against Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) vies for the puck against Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton (29) as Janis Moser (62) watches during the first perio... Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) vies for the puck against Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton (29) as Janis Moser (62) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

With the win, the Canucks kept alive their faint playoff hopes. Vancouver is five points behind the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, who hold the two Western Conference wild-card spots.

Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight. Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 of 22 shots before being replaced by Harri Sateri at the start of the third period. Sateri made four saves in relief.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Dallas on Monday night.

