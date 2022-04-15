Alexa
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID

COVID cluster infection breaks out at large tech factory in Guishan District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/15 14:06
(Ministry of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 100 workers have been diagnosed with COVID at a large factory in Taoyuan City's Guishan District.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said Friday (April 15) that a large technology factory in Guishan District had conducted large-scale testing on its migrant workers and more than 100 were diagnosed with COVID. The factory now plans to carry out PCR testing for all the plant's employees.

Cheng said that an enhanced epidemic prevention hotel with about 130 rooms is being prepared to house the infected workers. Min-Sheng General Hospital has been tasked with dispatching staff to provide medical care for the workers, most of whom have only mild symptoms.
Covid outbreak
Omicron outbreak
Covid cluster infection
Omicron cluster infection
migrant workers
Taoyuan
Guishan District

